ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Comments / 3

Related
Bridget Mulroy

Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes

I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
PLAINVIEW, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side

For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Breaking Ground Opens 90 Sands: Former Jehovah’s Witnesses Hotel Converted Into Nearly 500 Units of Affordable & Supportive Housing in DUMBO

Breaking Ground, New York’s largest supportive housing developer, today celebrated the opening of 90 Sands, a former Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel converted into 491 affordable and supportive apartments in DUMBO. Breaking Ground launched 32 years ago, in 1990, focused on transforming old hotels in Manhattan into supportive housing, giving the city’s homeless a way to get off the streets and have a place to call home. 90 Sands marks Breaking Ground’s fourth hotel conversion project in New York City. Photos are available to be viewed HERE.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

How to Get The Best Weed in NYC

It is legal to smoke weed in NYC, and it is available everywhere. Because of the current marijuana laws in New York City, it is imperative that you know how to get the best weed in the city safely. To put it simply, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these two very easy steps to do so.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Tower Records returns with new NYC music space

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tower Records, a once ubiquitous music retailer, reopened in New York City on Friday under a new name. It’s the first physical location to open in the United States since the company went bankrupt 16 years ago. Tower Records was known for its album release parties for artists including Elton John […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County developer closes on purchase of Newburgh buildings

NEWBURGH – Sullivan County hospitality developer Sims Foster has closed on three buildings in downtown Newburgh, which he will transform into upscale dining and hotel space, Mayor Torrance Harvey told Mid-Hudson News. Orange County previously owned the former Masonic Lodge, YWCA and American Legion buildings on Grand Street. The...
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy