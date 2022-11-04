Read full article on original website
N.J. rapper Tame One dead at 52. The Artifacts hip-hop great remembered by fans, friends.
He was “live like the third rail, on time like the PATH train.”. Tame One, the all-around hip-hop great, rap legend, graffiti artist and hometown hero from Newark’s Artifacts and Boom Skwad, has died at 52. Fans from New Jersey and all corners of hip-hop and the music...
Hudson Valley Detective, Former New York Cop Dies At 31
Law enforcement in the Hudson Valley is heartbroken to report a detective who wanted to "get the bad guys" passed away at the age of 31. On Sunday, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office announced the passing of Rockland County District Attorney's Office Detective Xavier Fernandez. Rockland County, New York...
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley, New York Store Again!
Do you want to win the record Powerball jackpot? You might want to purchase tickets at this extremely lucky Hudson Valley, New York store. All eyes remain on the Powerball lottery jackpot. That's because no one hit Saturday's jackpot. If someone had won the $1.6 billion jackpot that would have been a Powerball record.
New York State Mourns Loss Of ‘Beloved’ Hudson Valley Police Officer
Police departments from across New York State are showing their support to a Hudson Valley police department. On Saturday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed officer Cara Stumm passed away. Town Of Poughkeepsie Police Department Mourns Officer's Death. "The members of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department extend our...
New York City man stabbed in the face while waiting on Bronx subway platform
The NYPD arrested a 24-year-old suspect for allegedly stabbing a man in the face around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday while the victim waited on a Bronx subway platform.
New York Senior Citizen Man Sold Drugs Near Hudson Valley School
A Hudson Valley man is accused of selling drugs near a local school. In a county that leads New York in overdose deaths. On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 77-year-old Charles Faircloth of the Town of Poughkeepsie for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third Degree with intent to sell, a class B Felony.
A Quick Piece of Advise For The Streaker I Saw in Poughkeepsie, NY
Let me set the scene for you. Last week I was driving to work in the wee hours of the morning. It's around 5:15 am and I'm cruising up West Ceder in Poughkeepsie, New York. If you're familiar with the area, you know that this is the area of the Marist college dorms and a few of the off-campus houses.
Upstate New York Great-Grandfather Fatally Stabbed In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley great-grandfather was fatally stabbed. His alleged killer just had a murder charge dropped. On Thursday, Nov. 3, 22-year-old Horace Duke for Wallkill was arraigned in Orange County Court on an indictment charging him with manslaughter in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree degree.
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side
For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
Hudson Valley ‘Dynasty’ Closing New York Facility After 125 Years
A longtime Hudson Valley facility announced plans to close after 125 years, leaving many residents out of work. On Thursday, Avon officials announced it will be closing its research and development facility located in Rockland County. Avon Closing Facility in Suffern, New York. The Avon Research & Development facility is...
Sports World Is Praying For New York City Marathon Leader
Fans across the sports world are sending love and healing New York City Marathon leader Daniel do Nascimento on Sunday. At the 21st mile of the lengthy race, the Brazilian Olympian had a scary collapse that saw him writhing on the pavement with just over five miles to go. Folks...
Breaking Ground Opens 90 Sands: Former Jehovah’s Witnesses Hotel Converted Into Nearly 500 Units of Affordable & Supportive Housing in DUMBO
Breaking Ground, New York’s largest supportive housing developer, today celebrated the opening of 90 Sands, a former Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel converted into 491 affordable and supportive apartments in DUMBO. Breaking Ground launched 32 years ago, in 1990, focused on transforming old hotels in Manhattan into supportive housing, giving the city’s homeless a way to get off the streets and have a place to call home. 90 Sands marks Breaking Ground’s fourth hotel conversion project in New York City. Photos are available to be viewed HERE.
How to Get The Best Weed in NYC
It is legal to smoke weed in NYC, and it is available everywhere. Because of the current marijuana laws in New York City, it is imperative that you know how to get the best weed in the city safely. To put it simply, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these two very easy steps to do so.
Tower Records returns with new NYC music space
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tower Records, a once ubiquitous music retailer, reopened in New York City on Friday under a new name. It’s the first physical location to open in the United States since the company went bankrupt 16 years ago. Tower Records was known for its album release parties for artists including Elton John […]
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue State
Officials and strategists in the Democratic Party say that they are bracing for the potential of a big loss in a contested governor's race, CNN reports. Officials in New York have reportedly told CNN that they are bracing for the potential of big losses in the state's governor's race, as well as for several U.S. House races.
Palisades Mall hosts annual Rockland County Fashion Week show
The world of high fashion made its way to the Hudson Valley Saturday as the Palisades Mall hosted the annual Rockland County Fashion Week Show.
Sullivan County developer closes on purchase of Newburgh buildings
NEWBURGH – Sullivan County hospitality developer Sims Foster has closed on three buildings in downtown Newburgh, which he will transform into upscale dining and hotel space, Mayor Torrance Harvey told Mid-Hudson News. Orange County previously owned the former Masonic Lodge, YWCA and American Legion buildings on Grand Street. The...
Popular Roadside Restaurant in Mahopac Featured on The Cooking Channel
Looking around at social media and various NY/Connecticut groups, we came across some very cool information about a roadside restaurant in Mahopac, NY. Countryside Kitchen recently appeared on an episode of The Cooking Channel's Man Vs Food, with their amazing signature breakfast/anytime dish featured. My thanks to Lee and Christina...
Fugitive wanted for raping child in Orange County arrested in New Jersey
Officials say Jesus Torres, 31, is accused of having sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13.
