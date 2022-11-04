Ledyard man rescued from well

No shortage of leaf blowers around Connecticut lately. For one Ledyard man, the ear-splitting sound came to an abrupt halt when he fell down a well.

Firefighters got the call last night around an hour after the sun went down that the man was blowing leaves on his Ledyard property when he took the bruising, 30-foot fall, tumble down his well.

They found him alert, but stuck. And a special confined space rescue team had to send a harness down

to pull him out. He's been rushed to a hospital.