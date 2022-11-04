ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Thursday Night Football: Franklin clinches playoff berth with 42-24 win over El Dorado

By Sam Guzman
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nsiTv_0iyEyec100

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Franklin grabbed a 42-24 win over El Dorado at SISD’s Student Activities Complex on Thursday night.

With the win, Franklin moved onto 6-4, 5-3 District 1-6A and punched their ticket to the playoffs.

“We were fighting for our playoff lives so we’re excited about that right now,” said Franklin head coach Daren Walker. “Right now, we’re going to enjoy this. We’ve had a rough month. We got to have a little fun with this one.”

“We knew this was a winner go home type of game, so we came to practice ready,” said Franklin senior wide receiver Beau Sparks. “Everyone was coming out with a bunch of energy. We were just ready to go, came out and got it done.”

Franklin will head to the Class 6A Division I bracket. They are set to play Midland Legacy in the Bi-District round next week.

Tune in to 9 Overtime on KTSM every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. for the most complete high school football coverage in the Borderland.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

UTEP tips off regular season against New Orleans

EL PASO, Texas – Coming off a 72-59 win over Western New Mexico in an exhibition on Saturday, UTEP will host New Orleans at 7 p.m. on Monday to officially begin the new season. The Miners had an excellent non-conference performance a season ago, going 8-2, including a perfect 5-0 mark inside the Don Haskins Center. GAME COVERAGEFans […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP grabs 72-59 exhibition win over Western New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas – In the final preparation opportunity before officially opening the season on Monday, UTEP topped Western New Mexico 72-59 in an exhibition on Saturday afternoon in the Don Haskins Center. Returning starters Avery Crouse and Elina Arike had effective games to lead the Miners, with Crouse pouring in a team-high 17 points on […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP-Texas season-opening clash is full-circle moment for both programs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Full circle is an overused term, but nothing describes Monday’s season-opening clash between UTEP and no. 12 Texas at the brand new $375 million Moody Center in Austin any better. Coming off a 20-win season and a postseason berth, second-year UTEP head coach Joe Golding knows he’s taking a roster […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP men’s basketball set to open regular season at No. 12 Texas

OPENING TIPThe UTEP men’s basketball team (0-0) will begin its 102nd season in program history by playing at No. 12/12 Texas (0-0) in the season opener for both squads at 7 p.m. MT/8 p.m. CT on Monday. It will mark the first official contest at the state-of-the-art, new $375 million Moody Center, which has a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New Mexico State opens up Jody Adams era with game at Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. – The date that has been circled on the calendar for months is finally here. The highly anticipated beginning of the Jody Adams era is finally upon us. NM State will take on the University of Colorado in a Monday matinee, tipping off at 12:00 p.m. MT. The Aggies look to make a statement against […]
BOULDER, CO
KTSM

Field for 2022 McDonald’s Classic basketball tournament unveiled

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The field for the annual McDonald’s Classic basketball tournament hosted by Eastlake High School was unveiled on Wednesday. On the girls side of the bracket, five teams make up the field, including local squad Pebble Hills. The rest of the field is stacked with talent, including Arizona Compass School, San […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Rice defeats UTEP 37-30 on late touchdown, Miners’ bowl hopes diminished

HOUSTON (KTSM) – TJ McMahon found Bradley Rozner for the winning 23-yard touchdown with 25 seconds remaining and Rice defeated UTEP 37-30 on Thursday night at Rice Stadium. The Owls piled up 502 yards of total offense and put together a seven-play, 75-yard drive in the final minutes to get the winning score. UTEP (4-6, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Three people killed on El Paso roads in separate incidents overnight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a deadly night on El Paso’s streets and a busy night for the police department’s Special Traffic Investigations unit with three confirmed fatalities. The first one happened just before 4 a.m. along Interstate 10 West and Schuster near UTEP. One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Sunland Park trainer goes to Breeders’ Cup with New Mexico Filly

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Todd Fincher and his 4-year-old filly, Slammed, will run in the Breeders cup in Lexington Kentucky this weekend. Fincher and Slammed qualified for the race by winning the Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes. Fincher is a Sunland Park trainer who has been training for over 25 years and was previously […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

26th Annual San Eli Veterans Day parade remembers sacrifice, service, duty

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congressman Tony Gonzales (TX-23) spoke and participated in the 26th Annual Veterans Day Parade and Patriotic Ceremony in Historic San Elizario on Saturday, Nov. 5. San Elizario remembered the veterans of El Paso County during the annual parade and ceremony Saturday morning. The San Elizario Veterans Day parade takes place […]
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KTSM

El Pasoans mull future of springing forward and falling back

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Daylight Saving Time has ended around the vast majority of the United States as households turned their clocks back one hour Sunday night. However, due to a new bill pending in Congress, this twice-a-year ritual soon might become a thing of the past. Many states across the nation have decided […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Serious fire at apartment complex in south central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a serious fire in south central El Paso Friday morning. The fire happened at a vacant apartment building and was knocked down shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the EPFD twitter account. A spokesman for the El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy