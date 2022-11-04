Thursday Night Football: Franklin clinches playoff berth with 42-24 win over El Dorado

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Franklin grabbed a 42-24 win over El Dorado at SISD’s Student Activities Complex on Thursday night.

With the win, Franklin moved onto 6-4, 5-3 District 1-6A and punched their ticket to the playoffs.

“We were fighting for our playoff lives so we’re excited about that right now,” said Franklin head coach Daren Walker. “Right now, we’re going to enjoy this. We’ve had a rough month. We got to have a little fun with this one.”

“We knew this was a winner go home type of game, so we came to practice ready,” said Franklin senior wide receiver Beau Sparks. “Everyone was coming out with a bunch of energy. We were just ready to go, came out and got it done.”

Franklin will head to the Class 6A Division I bracket. They are set to play Midland Legacy in the Bi-District round next week.

