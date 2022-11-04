DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- CountryMax in Dewitt says they’ve been getting more requests for pellets to help save money on heating the home this winter. Store Manager, Chase Kilmer, said customers have expressed concern about how much they’ll have to pay if they heat their home with oil or natural gas, so they’ve decided to turn to pellets.

