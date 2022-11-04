STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Stevens Point Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 24-year-old woman who went missing last week. Cassidy Hope Bemowski, who has lower cognition skills and is unable to care for herself, was last heard from on November 4th. According to her mother, she called to say she was leaving for Illinois with her boyfriend.

