FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
95.5 FM WIFC
Pointer Update
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The UWSP mens hockey team beat St. Scholastica 2-1 on Saturday earning their first win of the season. Andrew Poulias and David Hill had the Pointer goals. Matthias Smith had 24 saves. The Pointers, now 1-1-2, will play St. Marys in Winona on Friday...
95.5 FM WIFC
Special Veteran’s Day Program Coming to UWSP Wausau Monday
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A special Veteran’s Day Program will be held Monday at UWSP Wausau featuring a noted Veteran, author, and Paralympic athlete. Melissa Stockwell will speak at 6:30 PM at the UW Center for Civic Engagement on Stewart Avenue in Wausau. She enlisted in the Military following the September 11th terrorist attacks in 2001 and served in Iraq, where she lost a leg after her vehicle hit a roadside bomb.
cwbradio.com
Aspirus Doctors Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids Welcomes New Family Medicine Physician
Aspirus Doctors Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids welcomes Dr. Brittany Myszka, MD. As a family medicine physician, Dr. Myszka provides a full spectrum of care for patients of all ages. Dr. Myszka is board certified in family medicine and completed her residency with Aspirus Wausau Family Medicine. She earned her doctorate...
95.5 FM WIFC
Stevens Point Woman Reported Missing
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Stevens Point Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 24-year-old woman who went missing last week. Cassidy Hope Bemowski, who has lower cognition skills and is unable to care for herself, was last heard from on November 4th. According to her mother, she called to say she was leaving for Illinois with her boyfriend.
95.5 FM WIFC
Wausau River District Businesses to Hold Holiday Open House
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Downtown Wausau businesses will prepare for the gift-giving season this weekend with the Wausau River District’s Holiday Open House. Beginning Saturday residents are encouraged to visit stores located within the River District for specials and new holiday-themed items. Participating businesses will include Blackash Urban...
Stoney Acres recalls frozen pizzas sold in Wausau, Merrill area
Stoney Acres Farm is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold in Wausau, Athens and Merrill, according to a Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection news release. The products were purchased on or after Oct. 11 and include:. Sauce Squash frozen pizza, includes mark of inspection...
95.5 FM WIFC
Avian Flu Reported in Marathon County
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A backyard flock of chickens has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Marathon County, according to a release from the state Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection. Officials did not disclose where the flock was located, only saying that all the...
spmetrowire.com
Heavy winds, rain, expected through Saturday
The National Weather Service in Green Bay said Portage and all surrounding counties this weekend can expect rain and heavy wind gusts. A slow-moving low-pressure system will bring a soaking rain to the area, with up to three inches through Saturday morning. As the low moves away from the area...
cwbradio.com
Clintonville Man Sentenced for 7th OWI in Clark County
A Clintonville man charged in Clark County with his seventh OWI was sentenced in Clark County Court. According to court records, Kent Hessing was traveling 40mph in a 25mph zone. Hessing has six previous OWI convictions and his vehicle’s registration was expired. Hessing pleaded guilty to 7th OWI. Another charge was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
WBAY Green Bay
Burning leaves get out of control, destroy Oconto County cabin
NEAR MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Nobody was hurt, but a cabin near Mountain is a complete loss after a ground fire quickly spread Thursday night. Six or seven fire departments were called to a brush fire along Maiden Lake shortly after 6 P.M. By the time firefighters could reach the area, the fire had overtaken the cabin.
spmetrowire.com
One dead in Town of Plover crash
The Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office said one man is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Saturday morning. Sgt. Travis Morgan said someone called 911 at 5:48 a.m. on Nov. 5 to report an SUV struck a tree in the north ditch of Forest Dr. in the Town of Plover.
