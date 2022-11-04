ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

3 people hurt, home damaged in separate overnight Stockton shootings

STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people and a home were hit by gunfire in separate overnight incidents in Stockton Saturday night into early Sunday morning. According to the Stockton Police Department, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a 70-year-old man was at his home in the 700 block of MacDuff Avenue when he heard gunshots. The man reportedly found damage to his home and a bullet inside of the house, but he was not injured.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Police say tips pouring in after Ceres family releases video of deadly home invasion

MODESTO, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department says it has received more tips following the release of security video by a Modesto family on social media. "It made it an unusual challenge given the fact this incident took place back in September. Our investigators now are just getting up to speed to review the content of this video a couple months later," said Sgt. Luke Schwartz Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department spokesperson.
CERES, CA
ABC10

1 person hurt in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting that hurt one person in Stockton Thursday afternoon. The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened along the 1000 block of South Wilson Way just after 2:15 p.m. One person, only described as male, was shot. He was taken to the...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

35-year-old woman killed in crash in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday night on Laguna Boulevard. Police said it was a single-vehicle crash along Laguna Boulevard near Laguna Main Street. A car hit a tree in the center median and a 35-year-old woman driving the car died at the scene. The driver was the only person in the car, according to police. Her identity has not yet been released.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Missing woman Alexis Gabe's remains found in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Calif. — Human remains were found in Amador County and were later linked to a missing woman's case from January, according to officials. The found partial remains were identified to be that of Alexis Gabe, a 24-year-old Oakley woman who went missing in January, according to the Amador County Sheriff's Office.
PLYMOUTH, CA
ABC10

'Really looking forward to the rain' | Rain returns to region

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After experiencing a record-breaking heatwave in September, and then a very dry October, the fall rain briefly made its return on Tuesday along with cooler weather across the region. It was a welcome sight for many residents in Elk Grove and South Sacramento. "I'm really looking...
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Stockton students brainstorm solutions to deal with city's hyacinth problem

STOCKTON, Calif. — An invasive issue has once again blanketed Stockton's rivers and lakes in green and now local college students are brainstorming solutions to fix it. Water hyacinth, which thrives in drought conditions growing on shallow, slow-moving waterways, crowds out native plants, blocks water intakes, shades out shallow-water fish habitats and obstructs navigational channels.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Stockton launches crisis intervention response team

STOCKTON, Calif. — A team of mental and behavioral health specialists will soon respond in place of police and fire crews to some 911 calls in Stockton under a new program unveiled by the city Thursday. "It's going to have an incredible impact, of course, it's going to be...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy