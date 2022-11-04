Read full article on original website
California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watchJames PatrickStockton, CA
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMary HolmanStockton, CA
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott PetersonDr. Mozelle MartinModesto, CA
The Stockton California Police Department Is Asking the Public for Help in the case of a Serial KillerJames PatrickStockton, CA
3 people hurt, home damaged in separate overnight Stockton shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people and a home were hit by gunfire in separate overnight incidents in Stockton Saturday night into early Sunday morning. According to the Stockton Police Department, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a 70-year-old man was at his home in the 700 block of MacDuff Avenue when he heard gunshots. The man reportedly found damage to his home and a bullet inside of the house, but he was not injured.
Police say tips pouring in after Ceres family releases video of deadly home invasion
MODESTO, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department says it has received more tips following the release of security video by a Modesto family on social media. "It made it an unusual challenge given the fact this incident took place back in September. Our investigators now are just getting up to speed to review the content of this video a couple months later," said Sgt. Luke Schwartz Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department spokesperson.
Modesto family releases home invasion video in shooting death of young father
MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto family has released security video it hopes will lead to the arrest of the man who killed a young father. 22-year-old Christian Sanchez was shot and killed during a home invasion in Ceres on Sept 27. It happened at a home in the 2600 block of Gondring Road in a very secluded, rural agricultural area of Ceres.
Woman dies after being hit by train in Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A woman died Thursday after being hit by a train in Shackelford, near Modesto. According to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Luke Schwartz, it happened around 1:20 p.m. at 7th Street and Morgan. He says the train was going about 45 mph, couldn’t stop,...
1 person hurt in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting that hurt one person in Stockton Thursday afternoon. The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened along the 1000 block of South Wilson Way just after 2:15 p.m. One person, only described as male, was shot. He was taken to the...
35-year-old woman killed in crash in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday night on Laguna Boulevard. Police said it was a single-vehicle crash along Laguna Boulevard near Laguna Main Street. A car hit a tree in the center median and a 35-year-old woman driving the car died at the scene. The driver was the only person in the car, according to police. Her identity has not yet been released.
Missing woman Alexis Gabe's remains found in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Calif. — Human remains were found in Amador County and were later linked to a missing woman's case from January, according to officials. The found partial remains were identified to be that of Alexis Gabe, a 24-year-old Oakley woman who went missing in January, according to the Amador County Sheriff's Office.
Lockdown lifted at Cesar Chavez High School in Stockton after search for suspect
STOCKTON, Calif. — A lockdown at a Stockton high school has been lifted after law enforcement arrested a suspect in the area, a Stockton Unified School District official told ABC10. Stockton's Cesar Chavez High School went on lockdown around 11:30 a.m. Thursday after deputies with the San Joaquin County...
'Really looking forward to the rain' | Rain returns to region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After experiencing a record-breaking heatwave in September, and then a very dry October, the fall rain briefly made its return on Tuesday along with cooler weather across the region. It was a welcome sight for many residents in Elk Grove and South Sacramento. "I'm really looking...
Stockton students brainstorm solutions to deal with city's hyacinth problem
STOCKTON, Calif. — An invasive issue has once again blanketed Stockton's rivers and lakes in green and now local college students are brainstorming solutions to fix it. Water hyacinth, which thrives in drought conditions growing on shallow, slow-moving waterways, crowds out native plants, blocks water intakes, shades out shallow-water fish habitats and obstructs navigational channels.
Stockton launches crisis intervention response team
STOCKTON, Calif. — A team of mental and behavioral health specialists will soon respond in place of police and fire crews to some 911 calls in Stockton under a new program unveiled by the city Thursday. "It's going to have an incredible impact, of course, it's going to be...
Some students, staff cleared in Amador High chat thread investigation
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — An Amador County school district's investigation into a chat thread alleged to be racist in tone continues, but district officials have managed to clear some students and staff from being involved. In a message sent out to parents and students of the Amador County Unified...
Soaring inflation drives longer lines to Stockton food bank into the holidays
STOCKTON, Calif. — Once a month, Orlando Holmes of Stockton pulls up in his SUV to get basic food necessities with his trusty dog Titus by his side. Homeless for a year, he said it will last him for two weeks, and with food stamps, it helps him survive.
A gusher of campaign cash: Industry groups give big in California legislative races
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Like many voters across California this fall, those in Hayward and Fremont have been flooded with mailers targeting the two Democrats tussling for a seat in the state Legislature. Fremont Mayor Lily Mei is slammed for her role in...
