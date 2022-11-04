Coldwater LMS boys basketball finishes 1-3 versus Parma Western

JACKSON, MI. — The Coldwater Legg Middle School boys basketball program faced off with Parma Western in their second game of the new season, finishing 1-3 on Thursday in a full slate of Interstate 8 games.

In the eighth grade “A’ game the Cardinals fell to Parma Western by the score of 44-39.

Coldwater had two players in double figures, led by Dayton Ennis with 16 points to go along with two assists, three rebounds, and three steals. Also hitting double digits was Dracyn Foster with 13 points, three assists, two rebounds and three steals.

Also adding to the eighth grade “A” effort was Landen Dirschell with six points, two assists, six rebounds, one block and one steal; Manny Hernandez with four points, two rebounds and three steals; Finnegan Hanson with one assist, nine rebounds and one steal; Carter Shaffer with five rebounds; and Cameron Goebel with two rebounds.

In the eighth grade “B” game the LMS Cardinals fell to Parma Western by the score of 33-13.

Leading the Cardinals in scoring for the night was Austin Stepp with five points and Rylan Edwards, Ares Wagoner, Gabe McCowan, and Colliion Petersen with two points each.

Leading the team in rebounding was McCown and Petersen with six rebounds each while Stepp added five.

In the seventh grade “A” game it was Coldwater notching their first win of the season, defeating Parma Western 35-33 in overtime.

Leading the way for Coldwater was Evan Lewis who just missed a dominant triple double, recording 15 points and 11 rebounds while adding eight steals.

Also chipping in for the overtime victory was Travon Mitchell with nine points, five rebounds and five steals; Trevor Mitchell with five points and five steals; Jack Aker with three points and five rebounds; and Wayne Case with five rebounds.

With the victory the seventh grade “A” team is now 1-1 overall on the season.

In the seventh grade “B” game the LMS Cardinals fell to Parma Western by the score of 48-10.

Leading the way for Coldwater was Kameron McKinney with four points and three rebounds; Nathaniel Blatt with three rebounds; Gabe Spear with two points and one rebound; Kacey Thornton with four points and three rebounds; and Mohamed Yehya with one rebound.

The LMS Cardinals will next see action on Tuesday when they host a four game series of conference play, welcoming the Lumen Christi Titans to town.

Quincy eighth grade Orioles kick off season with a win

QUINCY, MI. — The Quincy 8th grade Orioles boys basketball team opened its 2022 season early this week with a Big 8 conference win over Reading by the score of 33-18.

Quincy played solid defense throughout the night, only allowing two Rangers to score in the contest. Standing out on defense for Quincy was Deisel Sheely, Noah Rufenacht, and Andrew Dunn.

Leading the Oriole offense was Alex Dunn with 16 points while Carsen Haylett added 13 points. Both Dunn and Haylett also pulled own six rebounds to lead their squad. Garrett Haylett and Rufenacht also scored for the Orioles.