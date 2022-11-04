ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Pelosi released from hospital

By Aaron Tolentino
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Paul Pelosi has been released from the hospital Thursday afternoon, a source confirmed to The Hill. This comes six days after Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was violently attacked inside his San Francisco home last Friday.

David DePape’s creepy conversation with Pelosi detailed in court documents

Paul Pelosi, 82, underwent successful surgery to treat a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

The suspect in the attack was identified as 42-year-old Richmond resident David DePape. He is facing charges that include assaulting an immediate family member of a United States official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of performance of official duties.

Speaker Pelosi issued a statement following her husband’s release from the hospital, saying:

“The Pelosi family is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world.

“Paul i s grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire ZSFGH medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home.

“Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence.  He is now home surrounded by his family who request privacy.”

This story will be updated. The Hill contributed to this article.

hk-now.com

Memories of Herb Caen and His Hilarious Aptronyms

(November 4, 2022)—Years ago when I lived in San Francisco, I would anxiously await the latest edition of The San Francisco Chronicle to read what humorist and columnist Herb Caen (1916 – 1997) had written. Caen began writing a radio programming column with the Chronicle in 1936. When...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Juvenile stabbed during large brawl in San Francisco Fillmore District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A brawl among a group of high school students in San Francisco resulted in a teenage girl getting stabbed, police said Friday.The incident happened Thursday at around 11:44 a.m. in the area of Fillmore Street and O'Farrell Street. San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a large group of juveniles involved in a physical altercation.On the way, officers were notified that someone had been stabbed and when they arrived they found a juvenile victim suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.The victim is an 11th grader whose aunt told KPIX 5 it was a group of her classmates that attacked her niece.Officers rendered aid and medics arrived to take the victim to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said the investigation was still active and the department would additional information when it becomes available. Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. 
