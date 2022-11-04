Read full article on original website
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least two people, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins.
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the...
Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 5,073 customers are still experiencing power outages as of 5:51 p.m. Sunday. We Energies said it expects customers who lost service on Saturday to have their outages restored or assigned by midnight.
Cohen and Chen battle it out for California Controller
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California races are coming down to the wire, with Election Day less than a week away. While many of the state positions are almost ensured to be secured by Democrats, an exception is the State Controller, as Democrat Malia Cohen is in a tight competition with Republican Lanhee Chen.
The state playoffs begin on the 'Frenzy'
WORCESTER, Mass. -- The state playoffs are underway and central and western Massachusetts are well represented, especially in division seven. The top seeded West Boylston Lions dominated Tech Boston Academy from start to finish en route to a 49-0 home win. Jamie McNamara helped lead a powerful rushing attack and Brian Smith returned an interception for a touchdown for West Boylston.
Exclusive: Van Orden dismisses Jan. 6 involvement in final pitch to voters
MENOMONIE, Wis. — It’s his second shot at the seat and Derrick Van Orden is now feeling the urgency in drumming up support for this race. “This is the most critical election in my lifetime and your lifetime I think,” Van Order told a crowd of voters in the parking lot of the Dunn Country Republican Party headquarters on Wednesday.
Massachusetts Ballot Question 3, explained
What is Question 3 on the general election ballot?. Question 3 will be written on the general ballot as, “Do you approve of a law summarized below, on which no vote was taken by the Senate or the House of Representatives on or before May 3, 2022?”. The proposed...
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from quarterfinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs quarterfinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through the...
Ahead of Tuesday's election, Maura Healey makes campaign stop in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — With just days away from the election, Maura Healey stopped in Central and Western Massachusetts Saturday looking to meet with voters. The Democrat, joined by elected officials in the area, hosted a canvas kickoff in Worcester’s Elm Park. Healey also made a stop in Springfield,...
