IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Demand Side Platform (DSP) for Fall 2022. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial overall market presence scores. Viant was also named a Leader in the Enterprise Grid® Report for Cross-Channel Advertising. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005302/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO