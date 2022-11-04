ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

City of Spokane, Coeur d’Alene prepares roads for incoming storm

By Rania Kaur
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday morning may yield some slushy and slick driving conditions for the Inland Northwest.

Luckily, plows and city crews in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene are on standby to tackle whatever the morning commute may look like.

“Our crews are ready, our materials are ready, so we’ll see what presents itself, and we’ll take care of it,” said Kirstin Davis, communications manager for the City of Spokane.

The city has a plan in place, and knows what to do when the first snowfall of the year hits the ground.

“We always pay attention to those arterials and those hills first, and then we focus on the school routes, and the hospital routes to make sure that those are taken care of,” Davis said.

It’s a similar plan for Coeur d’Alene, with hills and arterials getting cleared first.

“We do have a lot of new drivers in the area so the first snow is always fun,” said Todd Feusier, director of Streets and Engineering for Coeur d’Alene.

Feusier says they’ve already started treating roads.

“We actually just spray the de-icer even though there isn’t ice there, it soaks into the asphalt, that way when the snow falls, it doesn’t bond to the asphalt,” he said.

With slushy conditions expected, everyone needs to be weather aware these next few days.

“We feel like we’re ready, we’ve got a great crew and staff ready to go,” Davis said. “We’ll take whatever they bring.”

At 4 a.m., Coeur d’Alene will start de-icing roads, but will only bring out the plows is there’s three or more inches of snow.

As for Spokane, they’ll do whatever needs to be done to clear roads. They ask the public to use caution near equipment out on the roads.

To check the Snow Plow Map for Coeur d’Alene, click here .

READ: Stay prepared for power outages this week

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Community Policy