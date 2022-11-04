ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Beloved Shreveport domestic violence advocate has died

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A beloved advocate for domestic violence survivors has died. Project Celebration announced Monday that Petrina Jenkins died Sunday after suffering from prolonged health issues. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Morning Star Baptist Church in Shreveport. "She was a pillar in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Gov. Edwards to attend ribbon cutting at Cyber Innovation Center

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards is making a stop in Bossier City Monday morning. He's schedule to speak at the Cyber Innovation Center and attend the ribbon cutting for the CYBER.ORG Range. That's a cybersecurity test environment used to teach K-12 students. Gov. Edwards' discussion will focus...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

NASA Lunar Eclipse

SHREVEPORT, La. - A total lunar eclipse of the Beaver full moon is almost upon us, in what is set to be a spectacular sight for sky-watchers. KTBS 3 spoke with NASA Scientist Michelle Thaller about Tuesday morning's lunar eclipse. Lunar eclipses happen only when the moon is full—at these...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Voting problems? Answers from Caddo Clerk of Court

SHREVEPORT, La. - The machines you will be voting on Tuesday in Caddo Parish went out to the respective precincts on Monday. Caddo Clerk of Court Mike Spence told KTBS that every precinct will have backups to backups in terms of the voting machines. But if voters have any problems with the process or think their ballot isn't right then Spence has suggestions on what to do.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Woman killed in Shreveport house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Werner Park neighborhood in Shreveport. Authorities said 38 firefighters battled the house fire Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Malcolm street. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office said...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Fall 2022 KTBS MEGA 3 Weather Watchers School held Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Another KTBS MEGA 3 Weather Watchers School is in the books and once again, it was a great success. Everyone earned an A+. The Fall 2022 class was held Saturday, Nov. 5, in the KTBS 3 studio. In addition to meteorologists Joe Haynes and Brian Fowler, KTBS...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Daylight saving time sleep schedule adjustment tips

SHREVEPORT, La. - Turning the clock back one hour adds several health benefits to your body. One of the main reasons is because people are waking up as the sun rises which pairs best with our circadian rhythm. Circadian rhythm is a natural 24 hour hour timing where we have a lot of biological processes that continue during that time. For example, secretion of melatonin that makes us sleepy follows a circadian rhythm that is cued by light coming through our eyes.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

John Bel Edwards launches second investigation into Ware Youth Center

Gov. John Bel Edwards said he will be send a second team of state officials to investigate Ware Youth Center in Coushatta, La. (Photo from Canva) Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced he will launch a second state investigation – one that includes the Department of Children and Family Services and the Office of Juvenile Justice – into Ware Youth Center, a large juvenile detention facility in Coushatta.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Man killed in Minden motel shooting

MINDEN, La. - A man has died after a shooting broke out at a Minden motel late Saturday night. According to Minden Police, the man was taken to Minden Medical Center, where he was stabilized, and then transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died. Police said this...
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

Two shot at outdoor gathering at Wiley College, officials say

MARSHALL, Texas - Two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning, Wiley College officials said in a statement. The college said a shooting took place during an outdoor gathering on campus after a brief altercation. "According to witnesses, during this brief altercation, a person, who is not...
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

4 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on I-49

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four people remain hospitalized -- two with life-threatening injuries -- following a major crash on Interstate 49 on Sunday night, Sheriff Steve Prator said. Just before 10 p.m., a the female driver of a Buick Verano, also occupied by a three-year-old child, was reported traveling the wrong...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man who assisted ex-BCPD cop pleads guilty

SHREVEPORT, La. – The man who assisted a now convicted Bossier City cop with bogus fundraising and fraudulently obtaining prescription pills pleaded guilty Monday to two federal charges. Mitch Morehead entered his plea to two drug-related counts: conspiracy to acquire or obtain controlled substances by fraud and distribution of...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Driver ejected, killed in I-220 crash Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man died Saturday morning after being ejected from his car as it rolled down an embankment, Shreveport police said Monday in a news release. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. at Interstate 220 west at Interstate 20 West. Officers found a Toyota Avalon in the median, and while canvassing the area found the driver about 75 feet away.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Another crash closes I-49 northbound lane at Southern Loop

SHREVEPORT, La. – Another major vehicle crash closed one lane of Interstate 49 just south of the Southern Loop for several hours Monday afternoon. The crash, involving three vehicles, happened at the site of a four-vehicle crash last night. Caddo deputies were actually on the scene doing a follow-up investigation from the Sunday night crash when today's happened.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

NWS: At least 5 tornadoes ripped through East Texas Friday night

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes hammered the East Texas area Friday evening. According to the NWS, damage was reported in Upshur, Bowie, Cass, Morris and Henderson counties. One fatality was reported in Morris County. The NWS says preliminary survey results...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX

