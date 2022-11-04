SHREVEPORT, La. - Turning the clock back one hour adds several health benefits to your body. One of the main reasons is because people are waking up as the sun rises which pairs best with our circadian rhythm. Circadian rhythm is a natural 24 hour hour timing where we have a lot of biological processes that continue during that time. For example, secretion of melatonin that makes us sleepy follows a circadian rhythm that is cued by light coming through our eyes.

