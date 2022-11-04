ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wdhn.com

Two missing Iowa teens discovered during Bay County traffic stop

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with Iowa tags.
BAY COUNTY, FL

