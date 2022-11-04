ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia refuses to comment on ‘US talks with top Putin aides’

Russia declined to comment on whether Washington’s top security official held undisclosed talks with the Kremlin about avoiding further escalation in the Ukraine war. According to a Wall Street Journal report, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke to aides of President Vladimir Putin in the hope of reducing the risk that the war in Ukraine spills over into other countries or escalates into a nuclear conflict.
WVNews

Pope appeals for Lebanon leaders to put interests aside

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis appealed Sunday for Lebanon’s politicians to put their personal interests aside and agree on a path to help the country emerge from years of economic meltdown and a new political vacuum. “Lebanon now is suffering,” Francis said when asked en...
WVNews

World leaders gather to talk climate, but don't expect much

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — More than 100 world leaders are about to discuss a worsening problem that scientists’ call Earth’s biggest challenge, yet observers don’t expect much from it, maybe not even a lot of attention. Nearly 50 heads of states or governments on Monday...
WVNews

Kyiv region still struggles 6 months after Russian retreat

MOSCHUN, Ukraine (AP) — Standing amid the wreckage of his home, Vadym Zherdetsky shows photos on his phone of how it once looked: handsome rooms, a hand-carved wooden bed and a chest of drawers he intended to leave to his grandchildren. When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, two missiles...

