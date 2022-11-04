Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Zelenskiy warns of ‘mass attacks’ on power grid; Kyiv mayor raises prospect of evacuations
Ukraine president claims Russia will use Iranian missiles for attacks; Vitali Klitschko urges Kyiv residents to consider leaving city in event of total blackout
Ukraine news – live: Russia refuses to comment on ‘US talks with top Putin aides’
Russia declined to comment on whether Washington’s top security official held undisclosed talks with the Kremlin about avoiding further escalation in the Ukraine war. According to a Wall Street Journal report, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke to aides of President Vladimir Putin in the hope of reducing the risk that the war in Ukraine spills over into other countries or escalates into a nuclear conflict.
Trump news – live: Trump reins in DeSantis attacks as potential 2024 opponent Cotton backs out of race
Donald Trump seems to have reined in his attacks on Florida Gov Ron DeSantis after a derisive new nickname for the Republican rising star angered the governor’s inner circle. Mr Trump mocked Mr DeSantis, widely considered a likely 2024 presidential candidate, as “Ron DeSanctimonious” at a rally in Pennsylvania...
WVNews
Pope appeals for Lebanon leaders to put interests aside
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis appealed Sunday for Lebanon’s politicians to put their personal interests aside and agree on a path to help the country emerge from years of economic meltdown and a new political vacuum. “Lebanon now is suffering,” Francis said when asked en...
For midterm elections, teachers union leader eager to whitewash role in COVID overreach
Teachers union leader Randi Weingarten seems to have suddenly realized the damage she's done – not to students, but to the political causes she champions.
WVNews
World leaders gather to talk climate, but don't expect much
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — More than 100 world leaders are about to discuss a worsening problem that scientists’ call Earth’s biggest challenge, yet observers don’t expect much from it, maybe not even a lot of attention. Nearly 50 heads of states or governments on Monday...
WVNews
Kyiv region still struggles 6 months after Russian retreat
MOSCHUN, Ukraine (AP) — Standing amid the wreckage of his home, Vadym Zherdetsky shows photos on his phone of how it once looked: handsome rooms, a hand-carved wooden bed and a chest of drawers he intended to leave to his grandchildren. When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, two missiles...
WVNews
Asian stocks mostly rise as markets watch China, inflation
TOKYO (AP) — Asian stocks advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. mid-term elections and China's possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions.
UK house prices show steepest fall since February 2021, but CEO pay soars – business live
House prices dropped at fastest monthly rate since February 2021 as surging mortgage costs hit sector
Comments / 0