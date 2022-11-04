ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Riverside County teens arrested, school evacuated due to alleged weapons threat

By Vivian Chow
 3 days ago

Two 13-year-olds were arrested after an alleged firearm and grenade threat prompted a school-wide evacuation in Riverside County on Wednesday.

The students were attending a school located in the 86100 block of 66th Avenue in Thermal. The school was not identified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Campus administrators contacted deputies after students reportedly spotted one of the teen suspects holding a firearm at the bus stop that morning.

The student allegedly posted an image of himself holding a handgun on social media the night before, authorities said.

When deputies arrived at the school, they spoke to the teen suspect who said he had given the handgun to another student on campus.

The second suspect was located and admitted to placing the firearm in his backpack while inside a classroom. Deputies located the handgun while also spotting what appeared to be a grenade inside the backpack.

Out of precaution, the entire campus was evacuated.

Bomb technicians inspected the grenade using x-ray equipment, later determining it was only a toy.

The evacuated students were transported to other schools where families could retrieve them.

The teen boys were arrested and booked into Indio Juvenile Hall on charges of possession of a handgun and possession of a firearm within a school zone.

KTLA

KTLA

