The Los Angeles Dodgers went into offseason mode sooner than they expected after being upset by the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. The club has now turned its focus to the 2023 season and will see 10 players officially reach free agency at the conclusion of the World Series. L.A. must also decide whether to exercise or decline the club options of four players.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO