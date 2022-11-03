Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Loses 2022 Players Choice National League Outstanding Player Award To Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was voted the winner of the 2022 Players Choice National League Outstanding Player Award over Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves. Goldschmidt batted .317/.404/.578 with 41 doubles, 35 home runs and 115 RBI in his fourth...
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner Would ‘Love’ To Re-Sign With Dodgers
For a second consecutive offseason, there will be no shortage of All-Star caliber shortstops in free agency. This year’s class includes Trea Turner, who has been key at the top of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. Turner is in position to sign a lucrative contract and figures to receive...
dodgerblue.com
Justin Turner Hopes To Finish Career With Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have several important decisions to make this offseason, including whether or not to bring Justin Turner back. The team holds a $16 million team option on the two-time All-Star for the 2023 season with a $2 million buyout if they choose to decline it. Turner has...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Trea Turner & Max Muncy Praise Andrew Friedman For Freddie Freeman Signing
Since being named Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations in 2015, Andrew Friedman has taken an opportunistic approach when it comes to improving the roster each year. When the Dodgers lost Corey Seager to the Texas Rangers early in free agency last year, they already had a natural replacement...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Julio Urías Loses 2022 Players Choice National League Outstanding Pitcher Award To Marlins’ Sandy Alcántara
Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara was voted the winner of the 2022 Players Choice National League Outstanding Pitcher Award over Los Angeles Dodgers’ Julio Urías and Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Since 1992, the annual Players Choice Awards have recognized the outstanding on- and off-field performances. Voting among...
dodgerblue.com
Justin Turner: NLDS Loss To Padres Will Be On Dodgers’ Minds For ‘A Long Time’
In the time after the Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a surprising defeat to the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series, Justin Turner was among the players to take accountability for the early postseason exit in a message to fans. The Dodgers went 14-5 against the Padres during...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers 40-Man Roster Assessment For 2022 Offseason: Gavin Lux, Victor González & More With Less Than 3 Years Of Service Time
The Los Angeles Dodgers went into offseason mode sooner than they expected after being upset by the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. The club has now turned its focus to the 2023 season and will see 10 players officially reach free agency at the conclusion of the World Series. L.A. must also decide whether to exercise or decline the club options of four players.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Presenting At Country Music Association Awards
Now that it’s officially the offseason for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mookie Betts is back in his home state of Tennessee to be among the presenters at the 56th Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. The awards, hosted by country music star Luke Bryan, and National Football League Hall...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agents: Clayton Kershaw, Joey Gallo, Trea Turner, Tyler Anderson & 6 More
With the 2022 World Series having concluded, MLB free agency began at 6 a.m. PT on Sunday morning. For the Los Angeles Dodgers, it notably amounted to the likes of Tyler Anderson, Clayton Kershaw, Craig Kimbrel and Trea Turner among those no longer under contract. Joey Gallo, Andrew Heaney, Tommy...
dodgerblue.com
Mookie Betts Joins Rare Group Of Dodgers Outfielders By Winning 2022 Gold Glove Award
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts was named the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner in right field, beating out San Diego Padres’ Juan Soto and Daulton Varsho of the Arizona Diamondbacks. It marked the sixth time Betts has taken home the Gold Glove Award, and it’s his second...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Greg Maddux Wins 18th Gold Glove Award
Continuing to capture endless accolades, Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux won the 18th Gold Glove Award of his career on this day in Los Angeles Dodgers history. The announcement on November 5, 2008, gave Maddux two Gold Gloves with the Dodgers. Coupled with eight All-Star Game nods and four...
dodgerblue.com
MLB Rumors: Angels Unlikely To Consider Shohei Ohtani Trade During Offseason
Shohei Ohtani has accomplished nearly everything on the field as one of MLB’s best hitters and pitchers, but one thing he has yet to do is play postseason baseball. Despite having Mike Trout and Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels have struggled to build a contending roster, and the 2021 American League MVP has expressed his desire to play on a winning club.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Part-Owner Magic Johnson Was LAFC Honorary Falconer For MLS Cup Final
Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Magic Johnson was on hand at Banc of California Stadium to serve as the Honorary Falconer prior to the MLS Cup Final between Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and Philadelphia Union. Johnson, who is among those with ties to both the Dodgers and LAFC ownership groups,...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Prospect Andy Pages Results From Inaugural Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby
Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Andy Pages had a modest showing among the eight Minor Leaguers selected to participate in the inaugural Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby, which was held at Sloan Park on Saturday night. Deyvison De Los Santos (Arizona Diamondbacks), Edouard Julien (Minnesota Twins), Heston Kjerstad (Baltimore Orioles),...
dodgerblue.com
AFL Rosters For 2022 Fall Stars Game At Sloan Park
The Arizona Fall League (AFL) announced the rosters for the 16th Fall Stars Game, with prospects selected by a combination of scouting and farm directors, AFL staff, and MLB Pipeline writers for the annual showcase of baseball’s future stars from their respective American and National League organizations. The Los...
dodgerblue.com
Complete List Of 2022 Players Choice Awards Winners
The 2022 Players Choice Awards winners were revealed on Friday, but the Los Angeles Dodgers did not have any recipients despite Freddie Freeman and Julio Urías both finishing among finalists. The Players Choice Awards have special significance to players because the winners are chosen by their peers with the...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Coaching Staff Not Expected To Change For 2023 Season
Despite their quick playoff exit, the Los Angeles Dodgers coaching staff is expected to remain intact for the 2023 season, according to president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, who said he doesn’t “anticipate” any changes. Although there was pressure from outside the organization to make changes to...
