Yardbarker
Watch: Aaron Rodgers throws tantrum after interception vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers offense had bad news early in their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. They lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., early in the game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was under early stress to have to do more to elevate the short-handed offense.
WLWT 5
Bengals announce inactive players ahead of Week 9 vs. Panthers
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have announced seven inactive players ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers at Paycor Stadium. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
fantasypros.com
Roquan Smith expected to play on Monday
Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald says to "expect [LB Roquan Smith] to be out there" playing on Monday night against New Orleans. (Clifton Brown, baltimoreravens.com) Fantasy Impact:. Roquan Smith was recently traded from the Chicago Bears to the Ravens ahead of the NFL's trade deadline. Macdonald said that Smith...
Yardbarker
With Steelers LB TJ Watt And S Damontae Kazee Back, There Should Be Room For Optimism With The Defense In 2nd Half Of Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has had to shoulder the burden of the team’s inept offense once again in 2022. At times, the defense has performed to its abilities. Often times though, they have failed to do so. Most notably, the team faced two blowout losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles in the month of October. There are several motivating factors for their disappointing performance, beginning with key injuries to safety, Damontae Kazee , and edge rusher, TJ Watt early in the season.
James Conner, D.J. Humphries, Budda Baker questionable for Cardinals vs. Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals released their final injury report of the week on Friday as they get ready to take on the Seattle Seahawks at home on Sunday. They will be without at least two players and have a number of key starters whose availability will not be known until Sunday.
Yardbarker
Oops – Former Steelers’ QB Terry Bradshaw’s Troubling Comments During FOX Pregame Show Made Michael Strahan And Others Uncomfortable
The past year has been a rough one for former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw . Bradshaw has struggled with health issues including a cancer diagnosis that has affected him greatly for the past year. During a FOX pregame show earlier this season Bradshaw was seen struggling for air on camera and mixing up his words. In the following days concern for the mega-star’s health circulated on social media and it resulted in Bradshaw releasing a public statement.
Yardbarker
Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields
The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
Jaguars going in blind with zero Calvin Ridley contact post trade
The Jacksonville Jaguars made one of the most shocking trades at the NFL trade deadline when they acquired Calvin Ridley. The Atlanta Falcons sent one of the better young wide receivers in the league to the Jaguars for draft picks as he serves a season-long suspension for gambling. No one...
Latest Darren Waller injury update ahead of Raiders’ Week 9 game vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders could get back star tight end Darren Waller in their Week 9 showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Waller has been listed as questionable against the Jaguars, but head coach Josh McDaniels shared that the one-time Pro Bowler is working hard in order to be on the field come Sunday.
Cincinnati Bengals rule out slot cornerback Mike Hilton for upcoming game against Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals (4-4) head coach Zac Taylor ruled out slot cornerback Mike Hilton to play against the Carolina Panthers (2-6) on Sunday with a finger injury. Hilton, 28, did not practice this week and Taylor said the upcoming bye week following Sunday’s game was a factor in the decision to rest him. The loss of Hilton in the slot is a big one for the Bengals as they rely on him to fill several roles on defense.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Broncos, Nathaniel Hackett, Chiefs, Kadarius Toney, Raiders
Sunday’s win against the Jaguars was desperately needed by the Broncos given how rough the first half of the season has gone for Denver. Afterward, Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett acknowledged it was a relief to be heading into the bye week with a win and looking at a back stretch of the season that doesn’t have nearly as many prime-time games to magnify their growing pains with new QB Russell Wilson.
