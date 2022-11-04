Read full article on original website
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Lions’ Grades: Goff Struggles, Defense Bounces Back in Huge Fashion
Quarterbacks: C- Jared Goff threw two short touchdown passes, including a key one right before the half, but struggled to generate big plays. Even though Detroit was down multiple key receivers, the veteran quarterback missed on key attempts and threw an interception. His interception came on Detroit’s first possession of...
Why They Win: How Do Patriots Corral Colts?
A matchup between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts could once again play a role in forming the AFC playoff picture. This time the cleared areas appear to be the Wild Card round rather than the conference title game, but playoff positioning could nonetheless be on the line when the teams renew their rivalry on Sunday afternoon.
3 Keys to Victory for Lions vs. Packers
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3-5) travel to the Motor City Sunday for a Week 9 tilt with the Detroit Lions (1-6). Both teams are presently reeling, with the Lions losers of five straight and the Packers losers of four in a row. If Detroit intends to get...
Patriots vs. Colts Preview: 1 ‘Outside the Box,’ 3 to Watch
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots (4-4) are looking to move above .500 for the first time in 2022 as they prepare to face off against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium. The two long-time rivals are meeting for the...
Initial Thoughts: Panthers Hit Season’s Low Point Against Bengals
Oh how things can change so quickly. Last week the Panthers were heading to Atlanta to compete for the division lead- albeit with a losing record. There was an air of misplaced excitement that Carolina might weirdly have something to play for this season despite all of its prior struggles.
Are Seahawks Legit Playoff Contenders?
Folks, the time has come to face the facts about the Seattle Seahawks. They are no longer a Cinderella story waiting to fall apart, but rather they are genuine playoff contenders. Sitting at 6-3 through nine games, and at first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks continue to establish...
Jets’ Zach Wilson Visits Medical Tent After Hard Hit Against Bills
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson visited the medical tent after taking a shot in the pocket at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, completing a pass against the Buffalo Bills at the end of the first quarter. Wilson lowered his arm angle to spin a screen pass through traffic to rookie Garrett Wilson...
Chargers at Falcons Game Day Betting Odds: Week 9 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers return to action on Sunday against the Falcons following their bye week, searching for their fifth win of the season. Despite the week off, the Chargers still remain vastly depleted with injuries. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle), TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), OLB Chris Rumph (knee), DL Jerry Tillery (back) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) have all been ruled out.
MNF: Ravens and Saints Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
The New Orleans Saints (3-5) will host the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) at the Superdome for Monday Night Football. Lamar Jackson is coming off a win vs. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers while Andy Dalton and the Saints are looking to keep their win streak going after shutting out Las Vegas, 24-0. Both teams are missing major playmakers for Monday’s contest, so keep your eyes on this line. As more decisions are made regarding who is playing, there may be changes. Here is where it currently stands at SI Sportsbook, with the Ravens favored on the road by -2.5 and the game total at 47.5.
Colts’ Sam Ehlinger Sought Out Stephon Gilmore in Prep for Patriots
Sometimes, the difference between winning and losing in the NFL is that little extra bit of preparation executed in the week leading up to a game. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger is doing his best to find that difference in one of the toughest matchups he'll face this season. It's also just the second start of his career after debuting last week, and his first on the road.
WATCH! College Football’s Playlist | College Football Featured Podcast
Andrew Bauhs ofCollege Football Tourand Brett Gibbons of Road to CFB are out with a new limited-series podcast, College Football Featured. Each week, these college football travelers dive deep into the aspects that make the sport unique, authentic, and beloved by many. This week, they discuss their college football playlist–...
Postgame Observations: Joe Mixon Sets TD Record, Bengals Cruise Past Panthers 42-21
CINCINNATI — The Bengals desperately needed a win on Sunday against the Panthers and they got it in blowout fashion. Cincinnati led 35-0 at halftime and cruised to a 42-21 win over Carolina. Joe Mixon scored a Bengals-record five touchdowns. It was by far the best game of his...
Chris Godwin Continues to Climb the Buccaneers Record Books
Despite the fact that he is still working his way back to full health, coming off a serious knee injury suffered last season, Chris Godwin remains one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' most valuable players. Drafted with the 84th pick in the 3rd round of the 2017 NFL Draft, it...
Bills vs. Jets: Matt Milano, James Robinson Injury Update, How to Watch, Odds
The Buffalo Bills travel to the Meadowlands on Sunday to take on the division-rival and suddenly resurgent New York Jets. ... with two key names now in the news regarding injury. Buffalo is having a historic season at 6-1 for the first time since 1993, a season that saw Jim...
Chiefs-Titans highlights: Kansas City beats Tennessee in exciting overtime game
The Chiefs are set for a Week 9 matchup with a familiar foe when the Tennessee Titans arrive for a Sunday Night Football showdown at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. These two teams, off to identical 5-2 starts through seven games, know each other well. They’ve squared off seven times, including the postseason, since Andy Reid arrived in Kansas City as head coach in 2013.
Look: Check Out Joe Burrow’s Pregame Fit Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Panthers
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is hoping to lead his team past the Panthers on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. The 25-year-old wore a sweater and grey jeans into the stadium. He's known for his pregame fits. This is one of his most traditional looks of the season. Check it out below.
Seahawks Lead 10-7 After Defensive Heroics To End First Half
The Seattle Seahawks are looking for a season sweep over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after defeating Arizona 19-9 in Week 6. With a 5-3 record and the NFC West lead, Seattle is aiming to further separate themselves from the 3-5 Cardinals. Seattle was first on the board while drilling...
Chiefs’ McDuffie, Toney available to play tonight vs. Titans on Sunday Night Football
Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie makes his return to live action on Sunday Night Football. And newcomer wide receiver Kadarius Toney is available to play, too. McDuffie, who was activated from injured reserve earlier in the week, was not among the six players the Chiefs designated as inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jake’s Takes | Colts Reach New Low in Lopsided Loss to Patriots
Coming into Sunday's matchup at Gillette Stadium, it was a common assumption that the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) were going to have a tough time on the road against the New England Patriots (5-4). New starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was making just his second career start, they were without All-Pro running...
Instant grades from Kansas City Chiefs’ OT victory vs. Titans: Mahomes wins with volume
The Chiefs survived a wild game with a 20-17 victory in overtime against the Tennessee Titans Sunday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs led 9-0, but Tennessee scored the next 17 points. A fourth-quarter rally led by Patrick Mahomes got the Chiefs even, and they won it in OT with Harrison Butker’s 28-yard field goal.
