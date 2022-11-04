Read full article on original website
‘SuperFly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison Following Rape Convictions
Back in April, a jury in Van Nuys, California, found Walker guilty of three counts of forcible rape, one count of assault to commit oral copulation, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication. At the time, the jury found Walker not guilty of one count of digital penetration and two counts of forcible rape.
BET
Mystikal Pleads For Judge To Allow Him To Bond Out Of Jail As He Awaits Trial
Mystikal is pleading with a judge to allow him to bond out of jail while he awaits trial for an alleged rape at his home in Ascension Parish, near Baton Rouge, La. according to WBRZ. This comes after the rapper pleaded not guilty to first-degree rape, strangulation, simple criminal damage...
Local man who punched pregnant woman gets two years of probation
An Idaho Falls man who admitted to punching a pregnant woman will spend two years on supervised probation. Isaac Bale, 19, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor battery as part of a plea agreement. He originally was charged with felony domestic battery. Bale was arrested in August after a 911 caller reported Bale was arguing with the victim and that he hit her in the face. ...
Ex-Cop Pleads Guilty Over George Floyd’s Murder Just Before Trial Begins
A former Minneapolis police officer indicted over the murder of George Floyd agreed to a the terms of a plea deal that saw him admit to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, his lawyer said Monday. The announcement of J. Alexander Kueng’s guilty plea came just before 9 a.m., moments before jury selection in his state trial had been set to begin. Kueng’s deal calls for a 3-and-a-half-year prison sentence, which he will be allowed to serve concurrently with a federal sentence of three years he was handed in July, after a jury convicted him or failing to provide aid or intervene as Floyd died. Kueng, who is Black, knelt on Floyd’s torso as fellow former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck. For the state charges, Kueng was set to be tried alongside fellow former officer Tou Thao. Also on Monday morning, Thao waived his rights to a trial by jury and to testify, clearing the way for his fate to be determined by a judge in a trial by stipulated evidence. If convicted of aiding and abetting manslaughter, Thao would likely be sentenced to roughly four years in prison, according to the Associated Press.Read it at Associated Press
TV producer’s $5M bail revoked after judge says he’s a danger to society
LOS ANGELES — A Hollywood producer charged with sex crimes was remanded into custody Tuesday after a judge characterized him as a potential danger to society. Eric Weinberg, best known for his work as co-executive producer of the TV show “Scrubs,” was led away in handcuffs by a deputy after pleading not guilty to 18 felony counts of rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual battery, false imprisonment, assault by means to cause great bodily harm and sexual penetration by a foreign object.
Georgia man convicted of kidnapping ex-girlfriend and shooting her
On Nov. 1, a man who threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend in 2019 before she was able to get away was convicted and faces up to life in prison. Dedrick Murray was convicted of kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault, terroristic acts with serious physical injury, and stalking. On Sept....
Black Man Freed After Spending 38 Years In Jail For Murder He Didn't Commit
Newly tested DNA evidence cleared Maurice Hastings, who was convicted for the abduction, sexual assault, and murder of an Inglewood woman.
