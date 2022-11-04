ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho State Journal

Local man who punched pregnant woman gets two years of probation

An Idaho Falls man who admitted to punching a pregnant woman will spend two years on supervised probation. Isaac Bale, 19, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor battery as part of a plea agreement. He originally was charged with felony domestic battery. Bale was arrested in August after a 911 caller reported Bale was arguing with the victim and that he hit her in the face. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Cop Pleads Guilty Over George Floyd’s Murder Just Before Trial Begins

A former Minneapolis police officer indicted over the murder of George Floyd agreed to a the terms of a plea deal that saw him admit to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, his lawyer said Monday. The announcement of J. Alexander Kueng’s guilty plea came just before 9 a.m., moments before jury selection in his state trial had been set to begin. Kueng’s deal calls for a 3-and-a-half-year prison sentence, which he will be allowed to serve concurrently with a federal sentence of three years he was handed in July, after a jury convicted him or failing to provide aid or intervene as Floyd died. Kueng, who is Black, knelt on Floyd’s torso as fellow former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck. For the state charges, Kueng was set to be tried alongside fellow former officer Tou Thao. Also on Monday morning, Thao waived his rights to a trial by jury and to testify, clearing the way for his fate to be determined by a judge in a trial by stipulated evidence. If convicted of aiding and abetting manslaughter, Thao would likely be sentenced to roughly four years in prison, according to the Associated Press.Read it at Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
PennLive.com

TV producer’s $5M bail revoked after judge says he’s a danger to society

LOS ANGELES — A Hollywood producer charged with sex crimes was remanded into custody Tuesday after a judge characterized him as a potential danger to society. Eric Weinberg, best known for his work as co-executive producer of the TV show “Scrubs,” was led away in handcuffs by a deputy after pleading not guilty to 18 felony counts of rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual battery, false imprisonment, assault by means to cause great bodily harm and sexual penetration by a foreign object.
LOS ANGELES, CA

