Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Titans highlights: Kansas City beats Tennessee in exciting overtime game
The Chiefs are set for a Week 9 matchup with a familiar foe when the Tennessee Titans arrive for a Sunday Night Football showdown at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. These two teams, off to identical 5-2 starts through seven games, know each other well. They’ve squared off seven times, including the postseason, since Andy Reid arrived in Kansas City as head coach in 2013.
Wichita Eagle
Instant grades from Kansas City Chiefs’ OT victory vs. Titans: Mahomes wins with volume
The Chiefs survived a wild game with a 20-17 victory in overtime against the Tennessee Titans Sunday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs led 9-0, but Tennessee scored the next 17 points. A fourth-quarter rally led by Patrick Mahomes got the Chiefs even, and they won it in OT with Harrison Butker’s 28-yard field goal.
Wichita Eagle
Grayson Allen catches fire for only unbeaten NBA team
For the first time this season, former Duke basketball shooting guard Grayson Allen was not in the starting lineup for the red-hot Milwaukee Bucks. No worries. Allen responded brilliantly in his new, yet perhaps temporary, role off the bench by helping the Bucks (9-0) remain the NBA's only undefeated squad with their 108-94 home win over the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-5) on Saturday night.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons WATCH: RB Cordarrelle Patterson Scores TD in Return vs. Chargers
It didn't take long for the Atlanta Falcons to get running back Cordarrelle Patterson back involved in the absence. Fresh off a four-week absence due to "minor" knee surgery, Patterson received the ball on the first two plays of Atlanta's opening drive during Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Wichita Eagle
Jake’s Takes | Colts Reach New Low in Lopsided Loss to Patriots
Coming into Sunday's matchup at Gillette Stadium, it was a common assumption that the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) were going to have a tough time on the road against the New England Patriots (5-4). New starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was making just his second career start, they were without All-Pro running...
Wichita Eagle
Look: Check Out Joe Burrow’s Pregame Fit Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Panthers
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is hoping to lead his team past the Panthers on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. The 25-year-old wore a sweater and grey jeans into the stadium. He's known for his pregame fits. This is one of his most traditional looks of the season. Check it out below.
Wichita Eagle
Initial Thoughts: Panthers Hit Season’s Low Point Against Bengals
Oh how things can change so quickly. Last week the Panthers were heading to Atlanta to compete for the division lead- albeit with a losing record. There was an air of misplaced excitement that Carolina might weirdly have something to play for this season despite all of its prior struggles.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots vs. Colts Preview: 1 ‘Outside the Box,’ 3 to Watch
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots (4-4) are looking to move above .500 for the first time in 2022 as they prepare to face off against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium. The two long-time rivals are meeting for the...
Wichita Eagle
Bama in the NFL Week 9: Tua Tagovailoa Outduels the Chicago Bears
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa outdueled Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears 35-32. The 2018 National Champion threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns. The Dolphins are still undefeated when Tagovailoa starts and finishes a game this season. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts helped extend Philadelphia's undefeated record to 8-0 after...
Wichita Eagle
WATCH! College Football’s Playlist | College Football Featured Podcast
Andrew Bauhs ofCollege Football Tourand Brett Gibbons of Road to CFB are out with a new limited-series podcast, College Football Featured. Each week, these college football travelers dive deep into the aspects that make the sport unique, authentic, and beloved by many. This week, they discuss their college football playlist–...
Wichita Eagle
Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 20-17 OT win vs. Tennessee Titans
Here are three numbers that helped determine the result of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 20-17 win vs. the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Tennessee seemed to have a steep offensive challenge with Ryan Tannehill out with an ankle injury. It didn’t play out...
Wichita Eagle
Why They Win: How Do Patriots Corral Colts?
A matchup between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts could once again play a role in forming the AFC playoff picture. This time the cleared areas appear to be the Wild Card round rather than the conference title game, but playoff positioning could nonetheless be on the line when the teams renew their rivalry on Sunday afternoon.
Wichita Eagle
Raptors Say Pascal Siakam Will Miss At Least 2 Weeks with Groin Injury
The Toronto Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam for at least the next two weeks as the All-NBA forward recovers from a right adductor strain in his groin, the team announced Sunday. View the original article to see embedded media. Siakam suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's...
Wichita Eagle
Darius Bazley Flourishing in Role with Thunder
Since last season, it was understood that this could easily be a career-defining season for Darius Bazley. There were times he looked incredible last season, and there were times he was played off the court. Bazley has quickly become one of the Thunder’s top defenders and a big part of...
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars 27, Raiders 20: Doug Pederson Saw Trevor Lawrence Take ‘A Step in the Right Direction’
There are few roller coasters in the NFL like Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Some weeks, there are frightening, jarring, nearly incomprehensible lows. That was Week 8. Then there are weeks like Week 9, where Lawrence looks like the next big thing at quarterback. Where he truly looks like the...
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Jets: Matt Milano, James Robinson Injury Update, How to Watch, Odds
The Buffalo Bills travel to the Meadowlands on Sunday to take on the division-rival and suddenly resurgent New York Jets. ... with two key names now in the news regarding injury. Buffalo is having a historic season at 6-1 for the first time since 1993, a season that saw Jim...
Wichita Eagle
Report: NFL Teams Hoping to Push Back Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — Multiple NFL teams reached out to the league about potential pushing back the trade deadline according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Teams are hoping to push the deadline back to Week 10 or 12, instead of Week 8. Schefter reports that the subject could be discussed at the...
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Rodgers, Cowboys Next Opponent - ‘Washed’ After Packers QB’s Embarrassing Loss at Lions?
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' next opponent, if we turn back to clock to the day the NFL schedule was released, is an intimidating one: It's Dallas at Green Bay, featuring four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. But today? The Packers just lost a fifth straight game - for the first time...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews Ruled Out Vs. Saints
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been ruled out to play against the Saints. Andrews injured his shoulder in the first half in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did not travel with the team for the Monday night game at New Orleans.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Defense, Special Teams Spark 13-0 Halftime Lead Over Colts
FOXBORO — New England's offense isn't exactly clicking. But Patriots are winning two phases against the Indianapolis Colts and, therefore, the game. While each team got off to a slow start on Salute To Service Sunday, Pats linebacker Matthew Judon wasted little time in making life difficult for Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Judon quickly collected two tackles for loss and two sacks on Indy’s first two offensive drives; each of which resulted in punts from Colts leg-man Matt Haack.
