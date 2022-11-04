Effective: 2022-11-08 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-09 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches with local amounts up to 20 inches possible, highest above 6000 feet. On Tuesday, south to southwest winds will increase to 30 to 50 mph with damaging gusts up 75 mph possible, strongest in the Los Angeles county mountains. Snow levels will likely remain around 7000 feet or higher on Tuesday, then gradually lower Tuesday night, and eventually fall to around 4000 feet by Wednesday. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. There is a chance of light snow accumulations on Interstate 5 through the Grapevine Wednesday morning which could result in traffic delays or even closures. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage and power outages, along with difficult travel along Interstate 5. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still some uncertainity in the snow levels on Tuesday, but high confidence in very strong winds for the mountains.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO