weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 01:05:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even stronger winds are expected on Tuesday, when the Winter Storm Watch takes effect for the LA county mountains.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles along highways 58 and 166.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-09 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches with local amounts up to 20 inches possible, highest above 6000 feet. On Tuesday, south to southwest winds will increase to 30 to 50 mph with damaging gusts up 75 mph possible, strongest in the Los Angeles county mountains. Snow levels will likely remain around 7000 feet or higher on Tuesday, then gradually lower Tuesday night, and eventually fall to around 4000 feet by Wednesday. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. There is a chance of light snow accumulations on Interstate 5 through the Grapevine Wednesday morning which could result in traffic delays or even closures. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage and power outages, along with difficult travel along Interstate 5. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is still some uncertainity in the snow levels on Tuesday, but high confidence in very strong winds for the mountains.
