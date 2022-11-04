ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: LA Legend Ron Cey Launching a New Podcast

By Jeff J. Snider
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

Dodgers legend Ron Cey is starting a podcast, and his first guest will be legendary Spanish broadcaster Jaime Jarrin.

Former Dodgers third baseman Ron Cey surely has some stories to tell. The six-time All-Star spent 17 years in the big big leagues, including his first 12 seasons in Los Angeles.

It appears he's ready to tell some of those stories, as he announced on Thursday he's starting a podcast.

Cey's podcast will be called "We'll See About That," co-hosted by Mel Garcia. The first episode will air live this Saturday, although it's not clear whether it will always be a live show.

In Cey's announcement, you can tell he has the voice for podcasting. His first guest this weekend will be the immortal Jaime Jarrin, who recently retired after 64 years in the Spanish-language broadcast booth for the Dodgers.

"The Penguin" didn't go into much detail about what the show will cover, but between Jarrin as his first guest and 28 different Dodgers-related hashtags on the announcement post, it appears it will be focused mostly on his 12 years with the Dodgers as a player and his many years since then associated with the team as an ambassador.

Cey earned MVP votes in five different seasons, and he was one of three co-MVPs of the 1981 World Series when the Dodgers defeated the Yankees for their first title since 1965. Los Angeles traded Cey to the Cubs after the 1982 season, and he finished his career with four years in Chicago and a year in Oakland.

LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Dodgers

