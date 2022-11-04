First Period_1, Florida, Verhaeghe 8 (Montour, Lundell), 11:31 (pp). Second Period_2, Florida, Montour 4 (Lundell, Heponiemi), 2:51. 3, Anaheim, Henrique 4 (Strome, Klingberg), 8:00. 4, Anaheim, Strome 4 (Shattenkirk, Terry), 8:27. Third Period_5, Florida, Reinhart 1 (Lomberg, M.Staal), 2:55. 6, Florida, Bennett 2 (Luostarinen, Montour), 8:10. 7, Anaheim, Lundestrom 1,...

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO