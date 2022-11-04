Dispatch from the Denver Film Festival: Day 3

Photo of the day

London director Charlie Shackleton leads an audience member through “ As Mine Exactly ,” a 30-minute live immersive story about a mother and son who are revisiting a medical emergency that reshaped their lives. The virtual play is being performed for one ticketed audience member at a time at the Tattered Cover Book Store. It's part of the Denver Film Festival’s “V.R. Arcade.” Info and showtimes at denverfilm.eventive.org JOHN MOORE

What's happening today?

The 45th Denver Film Festival moves into full swing with the first screenings at its home base, the Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave. Denver Film will privately honor the work of Italian director Mario Martone before a 3:30 p.m. screening of “The King of Laughter" (132 minutes). Martone, winner of the festival’s 2022 Maglione Italian Filmmaker Award, will be here for Monday’s 3:45 p.m. screening of "Nostalgia," Italy's official Academy Award submission. Both screenings at the Sie.

Screening of the day

Tonight’s 8 p.m. red-carpet screening at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House is “Empire of Light,” directed by Sam Mendes and starring Olivia Colman. It’s the story of a 1980s British woman who forges an unlikely friendship with a young Jamaican man she works with at the local seafront cinema through the healing power of movies. 120 minutes

Off the beaten path

Today the festival’s six free virtual-reality and two ticketed live immersive theater experiences open to the public on the lower level of the Tattered Cover Book Store. Hours vary, but today the “V.R. Arcade” is open from 2-7 p.m. In one experience, you can follow the footsteps of a Korean writer in Seoul in 1934. In another, explore the world’s first V.R. museum dedicated to queer stories. For the ticketed “Gumball Dreams,” you and just two others will visit alien creatures living out their final days, and help them to transition from one reality to the next. There's also the Denver Immersive Gathering in Denver this weekend, and its attendees will be taking in the V.R. Arcade and other immersive experiences around town. There's scuttle that "Theatre of the Mind" creator David Byrne (of Talking Heads fame) will be taking in the V.R. Arcade at some point.

For a different appetite

'Chee$e' has been describd as 'vibrant, fun and full of evasiveness.'

Everybody loves “Chee$e,” which has been described as “melty comedic genius.” From Trinidad and Tobago, this perfect late-night film follows an irreverent islander named Skimma as he creates a potent new cannabis product while trying to dodge the law and support his unborn child. 8:45 p.m. at the AMC, 826 Albion St. 105 minutes

Quote of the day

“As an artist, I love to come to the Denver Film Festival every year. They honor a lot of different types of work, and that is part of what I do, too. So I like to be fully immersed in the whole experience.” – Denver singer Devan Blake Jones, who was a Season 20 finalist on “The Voice.”

Information and tickets

Go to denverfilm.org

Aja Duniven demonstrates 'Gumball Dreams,' a ticketed immersive experience where you and just two other audience members visit alien creatures living out their final days. The experience involves live actors who could be taking part from anywhere in the world, Duniven said. Get the full schedule of VR performances at denverfilmfestival.eventive.org JOHN MOORE