Dispatch from the Denver Film Festival: Day 3
Photo of the day
What's happening today?
The 45th Denver Film Festival moves into full swing with the first screenings at its home base, the Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave. Denver Film will privately honor the work of Italian director Mario Martone before a 3:30 p.m. screening of “The King of Laughter" (132 minutes). Martone, winner of the festival’s 2022 Maglione Italian Filmmaker Award, will be here for Monday’s 3:45 p.m. screening of "Nostalgia," Italy's official Academy Award submission. Both screenings at the Sie.
Screening of the day
Tonight’s 8 p.m. red-carpet screening at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House is “Empire of Light,” directed by Sam Mendes and starring Olivia Colman. It’s the story of a 1980s British woman who forges an unlikely friendship with a young Jamaican man she works with at the local seafront cinema through the healing power of movies. 120 minutes
Off the beaten path
Today the festival’s six free virtual-reality and two ticketed live immersive theater experiences open to the public on the lower level of the Tattered Cover Book Store. Hours vary, but today the “V.R. Arcade” is open from 2-7 p.m. In one experience, you can follow the footsteps of a Korean writer in Seoul in 1934. In another, explore the world’s first V.R. museum dedicated to queer stories. For the ticketed “Gumball Dreams,” you and just two others will visit alien creatures living out their final days, and help them to transition from one reality to the next. There's also the Denver Immersive Gathering in Denver this weekend, and its attendees will be taking in the V.R. Arcade and other immersive experiences around town. There's scuttle that "Theatre of the Mind" creator David Byrne (of Talking Heads fame) will be taking in the V.R. Arcade at some point.
For a different appetite
Everybody loves “Chee$e,” which has been described as “melty comedic genius.” From Trinidad and Tobago, this perfect late-night film follows an irreverent islander named Skimma as he creates a potent new cannabis product while trying to dodge the law and support his unborn child. 8:45 p.m. at the AMC, 826 Albion St. 105 minutes
Quote of the day
“As an artist, I love to come to the Denver Film Festival every year. They honor a lot of different types of work, and that is part of what I do, too. So I like to be fully immersed in the whole experience.” – Denver singer Devan Blake Jones, who was a Season 20 finalist on “The Voice.”
Information and tickets
Go to denverfilm.org
Comments / 0