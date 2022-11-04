ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Dispatch from the Denver Film Festival: Day 3

By John Moore, Senior Arts Journalist,
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

Photo of the day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQDj4_0iyErXm700
London director Charlie Shackleton leads an audience member through “ As Mine Exactly ,” a 30-minute live immersive story about a mother and son who are revisiting a medical emergency that reshaped their lives. The virtual play is being performed for one ticketed audience member at a time at the Tattered Cover Book Store. It's part of the Denver Film Festival’s “V.R. Arcade.” Info and showtimes at denverfilm.eventive.org JOHN MOORE

What's happening today?

The 45th Denver Film Festival moves into full swing with the first screenings at its home base, the Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave. Denver Film will privately honor the work of Italian director Mario Martone before a 3:30 p.m. screening of “The King of Laughter" (132 minutes). Martone, winner of the festival’s 2022 Maglione Italian Filmmaker Award, will be here for Monday’s 3:45 p.m. screening of "Nostalgia," Italy's official Academy Award submission. Both screenings at the Sie.

Screening of the day

Tonight’s 8 p.m. red-carpet screening at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House is “Empire of Light,” directed by Sam Mendes and starring Olivia Colman. It’s the story of a 1980s British woman who forges an unlikely friendship with a young Jamaican man she works with at the local seafront cinema through the healing power of movies. 120 minutes

Off the beaten path

Today the festival’s six free virtual-reality and two ticketed live immersive theater experiences open to the public on the lower level of the Tattered Cover Book Store. Hours vary, but today the “V.R. Arcade” is open from 2-7 p.m. In one experience, you can follow the footsteps of a Korean writer in Seoul in 1934. In another, explore the world’s first V.R. museum dedicated to queer stories. For the ticketed “Gumball Dreams,” you and just two others will visit alien creatures living out their final days, and help them to transition from one reality to the next. There's also the Denver Immersive Gathering in Denver this weekend, and its attendees will be taking in the V.R. Arcade and other immersive experiences around town. There's scuttle that "Theatre of the Mind" creator David Byrne (of Talking Heads fame) will be taking in the V.R. Arcade at some point.

For a different appetite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vT8D2_0iyErXm700
'Chee$e' has been describd as 'vibrant, fun and full of evasiveness.'

Everybody loves “Chee$e,” which has been described as “melty comedic genius.” From Trinidad and Tobago, this perfect late-night film follows an irreverent islander named Skimma as he creates a potent new cannabis product while trying to dodge the law and support his unborn child. 8:45 p.m. at the AMC, 826 Albion St. 105 minutes

Quote of the day

“As an artist, I love to come to the Denver Film Festival every year. They honor a lot of different types of work, and that is part of what I do, too. So I like to be fully immersed in the whole experience.” – Denver singer Devan Blake Jones, who was a Season 20 finalist on “The Voice.”

Information and tickets

Go to denverfilm.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BbAJi_0iyErXm700
Aja Duniven demonstrates 'Gumball Dreams,' a ticketed immersive experience where you and just two other audience members visit alien creatures living out their final days. The experience involves live actors who could be taking part from anywhere in the world, Duniven said. Get the full schedule of VR performances at denverfilmfestival.eventive.org JOHN MOORE
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ERtJk_0iyErXm700
The Denver Film Festival's “V.R. Arcade” is open from 2-7 p.m. most (but not all) days at the Tattered Cover Book Store. In one free, 15-minute experience called ' Kubo Walks the City ,' you follow the footsteps of a Korean writer in Seoul in 1934, when Korea was under Japanese occupation. JOHN MOORE

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Puppy Love: Bernadette Peters and the Colorado Symphony | John Moore

When you get 20 minutes to talk with Denver-bound legend Bernadette Peters, there are an impossible number of topics to cover. The 16 Broadway shows. The three Tony Awards. Singing "Broadway Baby" to Johnny Carson. Playing the evil stepmother in the Whitney Houston “Cinderella.” Steve Martin licking her face in “The Jerk.” Getting exorcised by an exterminator (Tim Conway!) on “The Carol Burnett Show.” That perfect hair. Carol Burnett just now on “Better Call Saul.” Where do you even start?
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

To Sir Elton with love

Sir Elton John sent a melodic lyrical love letter to 20,000 Colorado fans Friday night, many of whom were costumed in boas, sunglasses and blinking blazers. They showed up and they paid even though the Mile High City wasn't his first choice. John's Denver Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was a last-minute addition to his schedule when it was determined that the Houston Astros might need Minute Maid Park on Nov. 4 for the World Series.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver's Christkindl holiday market set to return later this month

The annual Denver Christkindl Market is officially set to return for its 22nd year, with festivities expected to begin on November 18. "The Denver Christkindlmarket recreates the joy of strolling a European village square during the holidays. Guests will experience the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market, produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter," according to a news release.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Late in life of triumph and tragedy, Denver's Les Franklin opens up

DENVER • It’s a beautiful home in a leafy, gated neighborhood. A beautiful home filled with beautiful things: South African art, sports memorabilia, safes of shiny collectibles, a garage of sleek cars, a theater and a pool that isn’t used much, not since a father swam with his son one last time 32 years ago. The walls are lined with plaques and awards and photos from a big life. They depict humble beginnings before a career of moving and shaking among businessmen, politicians and the...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

5 outdoor ice skating destinations around Colorado

For decades, ice skating at Evergreen Lake has been an iconic way to experience Colorado winter. Here are some other outdoor venues around the state:. One side of downtown’s Acacia Park is transformed for skating in what’s been a years-long holiday tradition. Santa is known to make occasional appearances during the festive season, typically starting in November.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

2022 holiday events in and around the Denver area

Note: Many events require advance tickets or registration. THANKSGIVING EVENTS Nov. 16: Let's Talk Turkey Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com. Nov. 17: Thanksgiving Feast Cooking Class — 6-9:30 p.m., Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $130; cookstreet.com. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver International Airport completes Gate Expansion Program

Denver International Airport celebrated its Gate Expansion Program, which added new gates to its A and B concourses, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. Mayor Michael Hancock joined airport and United Airlines officials at the ceremony. The expansion includes 12 new gates on Concourse A-West and 10 new gates on Concourse B-East. United Airlines is leasing the gates, bringing their total gate count to 90 at DIA and making it...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Bus load of desperate asylum-seekers land in Denver; first influx in 3 years

Outside a Denver shelter Friday, whose location is being kept secret for safety’s sake, migrant children in sweats and borrowed gloves pelted one another with snowballs. Just hours into a cold place called Colorado they figured out how to build a snowman and decorated its head with a frozen autumn leaf. The busload of youths and their families arrived in Denver at 8 a.m. Friday after a 12-hour drive from El Paso, Texas' crowded Annunciation House shelter. They carried small plastic bags with all their...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Spate of violent crime unnerves Colorado's business community

The spate of crime that struck metro Denver, including back-to-back shootings that claimed the lives of five people in the last few days alone, has unnerved Colorado's business leaders, some of whom emphasized how the violence is directly affecting residents' quality of life. The recent shootings – which left one killed in Denver on Tuesday, four in Aurora on Sunday – came atop a violent weekend in October, when seven people also died in eight separate shootings along the Front Range. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver snow culprit as 100-car pileup closes 6th Avenue both ways at I-25 Friday

Denver's first measurable snow wreaked havoc with Friday morning's commute as both directions of 6th Avenue were closed for hours at I-25 due to a 100-vehicle pileup, according to Denver Police. It finally re-opened at 11 a.m. Friday, according to Denver Police, after the wrecked cars were towed away. Several people were taken to the hospital — but none with serious injuries — and their cars were towed to Empower...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Avs 6, Blue Jackets 3: Mikko Rantanen has grand homecoming as Colorado wins big in Finland

Avs 6, Blue Jackets 3 WHAT HAPPENED: The Avs got out to a quick start, scoring in the first 2 minutes and taking command in the third period to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 in the first of a pair of games in Tampere, Finland, as part of the NHL Global Series. Goals came from Mikko Rantanen (3), Cale Makar, J.T. Compher and Logan O'Connor. STAR OF THE GAME:...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Denver Gazette

Avalanche dominant NHL Global Series, sweep Blue Jackets in Finland

Avs 5, Blues Jackets 1 WHAT HAPPENED: The Avalanche took their talents to the world stage, dominating the NHL Global Series in Finland. They swept the Blue Jackets, taking the second game 5-1 Saturday. Goals came from five players, with Artturi Lehkonen, Martin Kaut, Logan O'Connor, Devon Toews and Alex Newhook all finding the back of the net. STAR OF THE GAME: Nathan MacKinnon had nine assists before boarding a...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy