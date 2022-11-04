Lawrence County jobless rate drops again

Unemployment numbers dropped in Lawrence and neighboring counties again in September.

According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, 4.7% of the county’s work force was jobless during the month. This was down from 5.1% in September 2021 and 5.5% in August.

The Crawford County jobless rate was 3.6%, down from 4.1% last year and 4.3% a month earlier.

Clark County also posted a small improvement. The September rate there was 3.7%, down from 4.2% a year earlier and 4.6% the previous month.

In Jasper County, the rate was 3.2%. This was down from 3.6% in both 2021 and August.

In Indiana, Vigo County posted a 2.6% jobless rate for the month. This was down from 4.2% a year ago and 3.7% the previous month.

Sullivan County, at 2.5%, was down from 3.7% in 2021 and 3.6% in August.

The Knox County rate was 2%. This compares to 3% last year and 2.7% the previous month.

Illinois reported a statewide unemployment rate of 4.4% for September. This compares to 5.5% in September 2021 and 4.8% in August.

September was the fourth straight month to show a over-the-year decrease, according to Deputy Gov. Andy Manar.

“Illinois continues to see steady job growth throughout the state,” Manar said.

“As unemployment insurance claims remain at record lows, the state labor market is ripe with opportunity for every type of jobseeker,” he added.

Indiana’s statewide rate was 2.2% in September. It was down from 3.5% last year and 3.1% in August.

Nationally, unemployment was 3.3% in September, down from 4.6% last year and 3.8% the previous month.