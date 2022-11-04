ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bankautomationnews.com

Zenus Bank chooses Finxact for digital transformation

Zenus Bank has tapped cloud-native core banking solution Finxact to scale its digital transformation. The San Juan, Puerto Rico-based bank’s new platform is expected to launch in April 2023 with Finxact capabilities operating on the Microsoft Azure cloud, Pedro Martinez, Zenus Bank’s chief information officer, told Bank Automation News. “We needed to rely on modern […]
bankautomationnews.com

Jack Henry launches real-time payments solution

Core provider Jack Henry has launched a person-to-person (P2P), open-loop payment solution that allows the transfer of money regardless of whether a transaction takes place on the same network. The real-time payment solution gives customers a way to use their local bank to send and receive funds, allowing smaller financial institutions (FIs) to compete with […]
The HD Post

Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans

NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
bankautomationnews.com

Crossing the $10B threshold: Compliance considerations for banks

Financial institutions approaching the $10 billion asset threshold are leveraging automation and APIs to ensure they have proper governance in place ahead of increasing regulator scrutiny. “Banks must have the ability to pull all of the data and information that regulators expect when they come in and start asking their questions,” Anna Kooi, national financial […]

