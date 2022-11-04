Read full article on original website
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers' '69 Camaro shares only two parts with original
Ringbrothers' latest Camaro build, known as Strode, was unveiled this week at the SEMA show in Las Vegas. While it may resemble the 1969 classic, it's been almost fully built from the ground up as a new car. In fact, it shares just two parts with the original. The build...
Top Speed
Dodge Does Not Rule Out ICE-Charger After 2024
Dodge has unveiled an updated version of its new electric muscle car, the Charger Daytona SRT, at SEMA, and for the first time, possible power specifications for the electric motors of the future production model were published with up to 670 horsepower. Additionaly, Dodge CEO Timothy Kuniskis hinted it would be technically possible to offer the new Charger with an inline six-cylinder, which raises hopes that the era of ICE muscle cars at Dodge is not over yet.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Transit Trail Debuts As Upfit-Ready Off-Road Van
The Ford Transit Trail – a rugged, off-road-focused variant of the best-selling van – was revealed back in June of 2020 for the European market. As Ford Authority reported back in February, the new model was also expected to head stateside, and a couple of months later, Ford filed a patent for Transit Trail in the U.S. Since then, Ford Authority has revealed some exclusive details regarding the 2023 Ford Transit Trail and captured the van completely uncovered on film, while FoMoCo itself teased the Transit Trail last month. Now, the all-new U.S.-spec 2023 Ford Transit Trail has finally been revealed as an unfit-ready, off-road-capable van.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise: Here are the most targeted cars
Having something stolen from your car isn’t fun, and catalytic converters have been a hot item thieves have been interested in. In 2020, there was a 325% increase in converter theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. I was just a victim of this crime last week, and...
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
rsvplive.ie
You should stop filling your fuel tank after the first click, according to motoring expert
A motoring expert is urging people to stop filling their car tank as soon as the pump clicks for the first time. Many drivers feel the need to fill their car to a certain cash amount, but if the pump keeps clicking you could actually be causing more harm than good.
How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel?
The cost to charge an electric car at a Cracker Barrel depends on the charger you need and whether you have an EVgo subscription. The post How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.
Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
One man's 325 classic American cars parked in Colorado field up for auction
Colorado towing company owner Randy Milan is auctioning a collection of 325 classic cars in need of repair, with several worth top dollar even in poor condition.
A junky 1959 Chevrolet Impala without an engine just sold for $88,500, but why was it worth so much?
Chevrolet Impalas from the late 1950s and early 1960s are selling for astonishing amounts even without engines because they are popular with custom car builders.
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?
Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida
Check out this video of a bizarre boat in Florida that has the body of a C7 Corvette. It caught the attention of the water police, who pursued it on a high-speed chase. The post Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty?
Many are hesitant to purchase an EV because they know the battery will eventually die. So, when it does how much does it cost to replace the battery without a warranty. The post How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Makes a Big Announcement
Ford (F) continues its transformation. The automaker is determined to put on its side everything that can allow it to compete point by point with Tesla (TSLA) , identified by CEO Jim Farley as the main rival of the legacy automaker. It is therefore no surprise that the brand with...
MotorTrend Magazine
Inside SME's New 3,080-HP Billet-Aluminum LS Engine
There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic, when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
The 10 Most Affordable Cars in the U.S.
Supply chain issues in the auto market have hurt dealers and car buyers this year, with prices. Dealers often have few vehicles, and the small number they get often go to customers within days. Manufacturers have shuttered assembly lines, and their bottom lines have been affected. In addition to car shortage, another new wrinkle for […]
