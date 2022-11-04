ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Jalopnik

God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada

Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
MotorAuthority

Ringbrothers' '69 Camaro shares only two parts with original

Ringbrothers' latest Camaro build, known as Strode, was unveiled this week at the SEMA show in Las Vegas. While it may resemble the 1969 classic, it's been almost fully built from the ground up as a new car. In fact, it shares just two parts with the original. The build...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Top Speed

Dodge Does Not Rule Out ICE-Charger After 2024

Dodge has unveiled an updated version of its new electric muscle car, the Charger Daytona SRT, at SEMA, and for the first time, possible power specifications for the electric motors of the future production model were published with up to 670 horsepower. Additionaly, Dodge CEO Timothy Kuniskis hinted it would be technically possible to offer the new Charger with an inline six-cylinder, which raises hopes that the era of ICE muscle cars at Dodge is not over yet.
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Transit Trail Debuts As Upfit-Ready Off-Road Van

The Ford Transit Trail – a rugged, off-road-focused variant of the best-selling van – was revealed back in June of 2020 for the European market. As Ford Authority reported back in February, the new model was also expected to head stateside, and a couple of months later, Ford filed a patent for Transit Trail in the U.S. Since then, Ford Authority has revealed some exclusive details regarding the 2023 Ford Transit Trail and captured the van completely uncovered on film, while FoMoCo itself teased the Transit Trail last month. Now, the all-new U.S.-spec 2023 Ford Transit Trail has finally been revealed as an unfit-ready, off-road-capable van.
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
Reader's Digest

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
TheStreet

Ford Makes a Big Announcement

Ford (F) continues its transformation. The automaker is determined to put on its side everything that can allow it to compete point by point with Tesla (TSLA) , identified by CEO Jim Farley as the main rival of the legacy automaker. It is therefore no surprise that the brand with...
MICHIGAN STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

Inside SME's New 3,080-HP Billet-Aluminum LS Engine

﻿﻿There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
MICHIGAN STATE
GOBankingRates

7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic, when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
24/7 Wall St.

The 10 Most Affordable Cars in the U.S.

Supply chain issues in the auto market have hurt dealers and car buyers this year, with prices. Dealers often have few vehicles, and the small number they get often go to customers within days. Manufacturers have shuttered assembly lines, and their bottom lines have been affected. In addition to car shortage, another new wrinkle for […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy