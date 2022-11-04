Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
These Experimental Porsche 911 Safaris Tackle The World's Tallest Volcano
There have been seemignly endless iterations of the Porsche 911, but any model meant to tackle unforgiving and unpaved paths are certainly among the most unique of the bunch. Porsche has been developing a Safari version of the 911, and it recently tested the hardcore version of the high-riding 911 in an unconventional and challenging way by setting out to tackle the world's highest volcano.
Top Speed
Watch A 370-HP Supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa Annihilate A Drag Strip
TTS Performance is a specialist in superchargers, and not long ago it did its magic on a 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa. The result was a manic 370-horsepower SuperBusa (as called by TTS), and it was only fair to imagine what this beast would do in a straight line considering TTS’ supercharged 200-HP Harley-Davidson Road King was insanely fast. Lucky for us, the wondering ends now as the TTS team has finally taken the SuperBusa on a drag strip, and to no one’s surprise, it set some blistering times.
MotorAuthority
Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction
If you've ever want to own a muscle car powered by Dodge's 1,000-hp Hellephant crate engine, now's your chance. A Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger named Dumbo is slated for a Mecum auction running in Las Vegas from November 10-12. The supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 was unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show,...
topgear.com
10 cars for £2.5k we found this week
Yes, it’s the most-maligned Jaguar of our generation, and for good reasons. So we’re going to move past that to the X-Type’s shining gem: its 240bhp, 3.0-litre V6. Which then brings us to the obvious question – what’s the mark of a truly good engine? In our estimation, is how often it’s reefed out of the car it was intended to power and put somewhere else entirely. And in the case of the Ford-Jaguar 3.0-litre V6, it’s finally starting to earn its due as a lightweight, compact and ear-pleasing way to put 240bhp in places it was never really intended.
Top Speed
BMW M4 CSL Vs. Porsche 911 GT3 Touring: The Ultimate Six-Cylinder Race
Many would argue that a Porsche has no competition. And while it may be true in the case of the 911 Turbo S, things might be a bit different for models like the 911 GT3 Touring. In fact, one of the many cars that might stand a chance in front of the GT3 also comes from Germany, the recently launched BMW M4 CSL. The CSL, like the GT3, comes with a six-cylinder engine and has the same 0 to 60 mph sprint time of under 4 seconds. If you are curious to find out what car will win on the drag race, the guys over Motorsport Magazine released a short video that shows the two cars next to one another in a very close race.
Hennessey Performance Unleashes Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak With 1,000 Horsepower
Very few people look at something like the 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and think it's lacking in power. That is unless you work for the evil geniuses at Hennessey Performance down in Texas. To them, more is better, and when it comes to tuning cars, this reporter is inclined to agree with that mindset. This is why creating a custom package to take your Challenger all the way up to 10 seemed like the only logical decision.
Top Speed
Ferrari 458 Italia: Performance, Price, And Photos
It’s commonplace today for a supercar to have a broad range of abilities, but that wasn’t always the case. Supercars were once unforgiving beasts with no amenities, poor visibility, and the low-speed maneuverability of a tug boat. All of that changed when Ferrari unveiled the 458 Italia in 2010. It was one of the first cars in its segment that you could genuinely use every day.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Ford Microcar Concept Has McLaren F1-Style Seats No Engine And A $500K Price Tag
Ford doesn't make anything like this weird little Smart-esque car anymore, especially with the Fiesta dead. If you squint you can call the Maverick "compact," at least until you see this. The car in question is a wild one-off Ford concept from the 80s. The Ford Ghia Trio concept had some strange features, like McLaren F1-style seating and windows, a single wiper blade, and a single rearview mirror on the outside of the car.
Top Speed
If You Need A Versatile And A Reliable Three-Row SUV, Go For The Toyota Sequoia
By now, we all know that SUVs dominate the automotive market when it comes to sales. People love the feeling of safety and authority provided by a larger vehicle with an increase in ride height. Since these vehicles are bought by families, they want something that is spacious, comfortable, and reliable. However, there are plenty of SUVs out there that aren't reliable at all, and will turn into a huge headache and money-pit. For example, products by Range Rover, Land Rover, BMW, and others have major issues with reliability that lead to frustrations and huge bills. The Toyota Sequoia, however, is an exception and one of the most versatile SUVs that money can buy today, and here's why.
300-MPH Hennessey Venom F5 Hypercar Now Has A Matching Wristwatch With A Supercar Price Tag
Hennessey Special Vehicles is on the verge of potentially setting the new production car speed record with its new Venom F5 hypercar. The F5 is a massive deal to them, as it's the culmination of years of effort to create from the ground up a hypercar that will compete against the best. To commemorate this, they wanted owners to feel even more special than just owning one of 24 vehicles, so they partnered with Paris-based watch experts Skeleton Concept to release the Hennessey Venom F5 Concept Watch.
Bloodhound LSR Is Going For A Green Land Speed Record
Earlier this year, we reported that the infamous Bloodhound land speed record car's development was back on track, but with a twist. Instead of using fossil fuels, the team now wants to break the land speed record while not emitting a single gram of carbon into the atmosphere. This news came a few months after we asked the question of why anyone would bother getting involved in such an antiquated endeavor.
Top Speed
Can A Tuned Audi TT RS Keep Pace With A GT-R Godzilla And An AMG GTS In A Race?
A drag race between high-performance vehicles is bound to be interesting, but what happens when you throw in an unlikely adversary into the mix? YouTube channel Sam CarLegion has gathered a 2018 Nissan GT-R, Mercedes AMG GTS, and a seemingly overmatched but tuned Audi TT-RS to find out. All three are known to be amazing platforms for high-horsepower builds. The GT-R has shown it can destroy supercars like the Ferrari SF90 when horsepower is matched, and the Merc packs a twin-turbo V-8 from AMG. Regardless, the Audi TT has always been a pocket rocket capable of overachieving.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
Comments / 0