Top 5: What's happening in the area

Cheyenne and Tyler Giles will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Unplugged. Submitted photo

Kristin Hamilton, Jennifer George to perform at Mokaska: It will be a night of St. Joseph natives playing some acoustic jams as former Under The Big Oak Tree lead singer Kristin Hamilton returns to town. She’ll be joined by artists such as Jennifer George and Pick & Strum as they perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St. The show is free and open to all ages.

Local businesses raising money, goods for First Saturdays: You can get into the giving spirit as First Saturdays will have seven different businesses asking for specific donations around town. Local shops like The Unique Unicorn, Manic Snail and Oracle’s Eye will each be focusing on a different fundraiser and material drive.