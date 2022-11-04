ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Top 5: What's happening in the area

By Andrew Gaug News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29hcNK_0iyEqHn600
Cheyenne and Tyler Giles will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Unplugged. Submitted photo

Kristin Hamilton, Jennifer George to perform at Mokaska: It will be a night of St. Joseph natives playing some acoustic jams as former Under The Big Oak Tree lead singer Kristin Hamilton returns to town. She’ll be joined by artists such as Jennifer George and Pick & Strum as they perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St. The show is free and open to all ages.

Local businesses raising money, goods for First Saturdays: You can get into the giving spirit as First Saturdays will have seven different businesses asking for specific donations around town. Local shops like The Unique Unicorn, Manic Snail and Oracle’s Eye will each be focusing on a different fundraiser and material drive.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kq2.com

Evergy reporting outage in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Evergy is currently reporting over 600 customers are without power in western St. Joseph. The St. Joseph Police Department says to use all stop lights as four-way stops until the power is restored.
WIBW

2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, KS
FOX2Now

Record fish caught in Missouri

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Two attempt to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Two men admitted to an attempt to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area from Colorado. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday. Both had been charged with one felony count each of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kmmo.com

MISSOURI WINTER PREPAREDNESS WEEK IS NOVEMBER 7-11

The Missouri Winter Weather Preparedness Week is November 7 through November 11. The National Weather Service, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Missouri’s local emergency managers are teaming up to promote the week. National Weather Service Offices that serve Missouri and SEMA will be sharing weather safety messaging through...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph shooting leaves one man wounded

St. Joseph police are looking for two suspects in a late-night shooting that left a resident with two non-life-threatening wounds. Police report officers responded to a shooting call shortly before 11 o’clock Thursday night in the 2200 block of Union Street. A man described to be in his late 40s had been shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of November 4, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting several arrests over the weekend of November 4, 2022. Forty-Six-year-old Cynthia Long of Cameron was arrested in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 4, in Clay County. The patrol accused her of Driving while intoxicated and driving in the wrong direction on a divided highway. She was transported to the Clay County Jail where she was processed and later released.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

2 dead in North City car accident

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two victims died in a car accident that happened in North City Saturday night. Police tell News 4 the crash happened near the intersection of Kingshighway and Lee around 9:45 p.m. A 2016 Dodge Charger was going north on Kingshighway at a high rate of speed when it hit a 2000 Honda Accord that was going east on Lee. The Accord then left and re-entered the road.
NORTH CITY, IL
KSNT News

America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri

KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Local police departments join forces for Police Involved Investigations Team

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs Police Department announced a joint agency Police Involved Investigations Team along with the police departments of Lee’s Summit, Grandview and Independence. The multi-agency team will pool resources to conduct joint investigations for incidents that result in officer-involved fatalities or serious injuries,...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
939theeagle.com

Severe storms are not expected in central Missouri Friday

The National Weather Service (NWS) does not expect severe weather in mid-Missouri Friday afternoon nor tonight. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the chances of severe weather in Columbia and Jefferson City are low due to the lack of significant instability. Central Missouri will see high winds today. Kimble says winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible this evening across the region.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Missouri couple charged in kidnapping and murder of pregnant Arkansas woman

A Missouri couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, of Pineville, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on Thursday, Nov. 3, and filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield. The Watermans remain in federal custody pending detention hearings, which have not yet been scheduled.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, November 7-13

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Nov. 7 – 13. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
1K+
Followers
278
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy