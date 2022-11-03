ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
kunc.org

Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado flex strong rainy day funds amid economic anxieties

Rainy day funds are accounts states draw from during unexpected economic downturns – like the COVID-19 pandemic. Many states could run government operations on those funds alone longer than ever before due to higher-than-expected tax revenue growth and historic federal aid over the past two years, according to an analysis from Pew Charitable Trusts.
WYOMING STATE
kunc.org

From ‘rubbery’ to ‘grassy,’ we tasted Colorado tap water like fine wine

Every time you turn on the tap, you become the last stop in a complicated journey. Water from snow and streams collects in lakes and reservoirs, and cities pump it through complex filtration systems to make it pure enough to drink. The particular balance of invisible minerals in each pour from your kitchen tap makes for subtle differences in every glass. One might call it the terroir of tap water.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy