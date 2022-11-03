Read full article on original website
Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado flex strong rainy day funds amid economic anxieties
Rainy day funds are accounts states draw from during unexpected economic downturns – like the COVID-19 pandemic. Many states could run government operations on those funds alone longer than ever before due to higher-than-expected tax revenue growth and historic federal aid over the past two years, according to an analysis from Pew Charitable Trusts.
Colorado's election workers are taking surprising steps to cope with threats, stress and scrutiny
Colorado’s election workers are on high alert. Threats have caused many of the state’s county clerks to reinforce their offices with new locks, walls and bulletproof glass. And some are taking other surprising steps to keep themselves safe despite new laws meant to protect them. Josh Zygielbaum, the...
From ‘rubbery’ to ‘grassy,’ we tasted Colorado tap water like fine wine
Every time you turn on the tap, you become the last stop in a complicated journey. Water from snow and streams collects in lakes and reservoirs, and cities pump it through complex filtration systems to make it pure enough to drink. The particular balance of invisible minerals in each pour from your kitchen tap makes for subtle differences in every glass. One might call it the terroir of tap water.
Latino voters in the 8th district are interested in issues, not politics, this election season
Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District could help decide the balance of power in the US House of Representatives with a race many consider to be a toss-up. The district sits Northeast of Denver and covers Weld and Adams counties and it also has the largest Latino voting bloc in the state. Nearly 40% of the population there identifies as Latino.
