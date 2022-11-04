ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

wichitabyeb.com

Holiday Shopping Guide to Vendor Markets, Bazaars and More

With Halloween over, it’s time to switch gears to the big holiday season of Thanksgiving and Christmas. That means lots of shopping so we’ve put together our Holiday Shopping Guide which will cover the vendor markets, bazaars and various other events to spend those dollars. Big thanks to...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Multiple gunshots heard early Sunday morning in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say no injuries reported after several gunshots heard near Kellogg and interstate 235. The shots were heard near the 5500 block of west Kellogg shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded and found no injuries and no suspects as of yet. The investigation is...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Overnight snow but history by Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest storm system to track across the Plains isn’t quite finished yet, as a batch of rain and snow will change to a few hours of all snow. Accumulations will be limited to grassy areas (due to ground temperatures remaining above freezing), but a T-2″ looks likely before the snow pushes away to the east.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Rain and storms develop in Kansas tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it will be another warm and windy day before a powerful storm system pushes across Kansas tonight and Friday. South winds between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 will push temperatures into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon despite mostly cloudy conditions.
WICHITA, KS
greatbendpost.com

Carole Bodine, age 76

Carole Ann Bodine, 76, passed away on November 3, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Health Systems, Hutchinson, Kan. She was born on September 27, 1946, in Russell, Kan., to Gilbert and Marceline (Rajewski) Denning. On September 26, 1992, she married Norman Dale Bodine in Great Bend. He survives. A lifetime Great...
GREAT BEND, KS
kmuw.org

‘Somebody should be held accountable’: Community angered at contamination in northeast Wichita

Community members questioned state and local officials at a meeting Saturday about why it took so long to alert residents of groundwater contamination in northeast Wichita. The contamination stems from a rail yard at 29th and Grove, which is owned by Union Pacific railroad. A carcinogenic chemical known as trichloroethene (TCE, also known as trichloroethylene) has been found in the site’s soil and in groundwater flowing 2.9 miles south of the site, all the way to Murdock Avenue. The groundwater is separate from the city’s public water supply.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Roads to close Sunday for 43rd Wichita Toy Run

Several roads from Wichita to Park City will be closed this Sunday for the 43rd annual Wichita Toy Run. Douglas and Main to Douglas and McLean will be closed for assembly from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Broadway will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Toy Run begins at 1:00 p.m.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

ALDI to ‘rewind’ prices on Thanksgiving items

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - ALDI is rewinding the prices on some Thanksgiving favorites back to what they were in 2019. Starting Nov. 2, the store started selling holiday essentials, ranging from appetizers, desserts, sides and beverages, for discounts of up to 30% off, to match the 2019 prices. “Think favorites...
WIBW

One dead, one hospitalized after 2-car rollover in South-Central Kansas

MURDOCK, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is dead while a man was hospitalized after a rollover crash involving two vehicles over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the intersection of SE 60 St. and SE 100 Ave. about 3.5 miles south of Murdock with reports of a crash.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

One dead in Kingman Co. crash

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 78-year-old Mary Yahnke, of Norwich, is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Saturday morning. Around 9:45 a.m., KHP said Yahnke was driving north on 100 Ave., southeast of Kingman but failed to stop at a stop sign....
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
The Wichita Beacon

Who’s behind the big-money push to retake Sedgwick County District 4?

Sedgwick County commissioners in three districts face challengers for reelection on Nov. 8, but one race is drawing the most attention from donors and the biggest expenditures by a candidate: District 4, where Ryan Baty is trying to recapture for Republicans the seat held by incumbent Democrat Lacey Cruse. District 4 includes central Wichita, extends north to include Park City and Valley Center and extends west to take in Maize.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Derby business raided in alleged Ponzi scheme

DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - The company is called Premiere Global Corporation and it has been operating out of Derby for the last 22 years. However yesterday a judge ordered a restraining order against it, saying there is a clear threat of immediate and irreparable injury and a concern the owners will try to dissipate their assets and transfer funds.
DERBY, KS
WIBW

Kansas man to pay $15.2 million for national insurance fraud scheme

PHILADELPHIA (WIBW) - A Kansas man has been ordered to pay more than $15.2 million for a national insurance fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania says that on Thursday, Nov. 3, the Honorable Mitchell S. Goldberg entered a default judgment against Timothy Warren, of Wichita, and his company Titan Medical Compliance, LLC. He was ordered to pay a total of $15,270,066 for violations of the False Claims Act.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Men arrested after standoff in northeast Wichita, police say

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police took one person into custody following a standoff involving a firearm Friday morning. Officers were called at around 5:30 a.m. to the report of domestic violence near 14th Street North and Hillside. Sgt. Maurice Mitchell said officers contacted two women who said a man inside a home was threatening them with a gun. He refused to come out.
WICHITA, KS

