Rio Grande City, TX

ValleyCentral

South Texas ISD hosts campus showcase throughout the district

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Independent School District held a ” Tour STISD” showcase throughout their schools on Saturday. STISD provided campus tours, course and program overviews, as well as opportunities to meet members of the campus community. “We do have four high schools and two middle schools here within our South Texas ISD […]
MERCEDES, TX
KRGV

HEB celebrates 32nd annual Feast of Sharing event

Holiday season is just around the corner. HEB celebrated their 32nd annual Feast of Sharing Event Sunday. The event took place in McAllen, and the HEB team says it is an event that they look forward to every year. "It's the most warming feeling, that's why we're a part of...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg fifth grader’s idea is making a difference

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fifth grader Mia Martinez is making a difference in her classrooms with plenty of innovative ideas and projects. At age 10 she’s already learning to help those around her who are less fortunate. Mia is a new student at Carmen Avila Elementary at Edinburg CISD and has already shown a huge […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Puppies rescued after being trapped in pipe in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg firefighters rescued two puppies that were trapped inside a narrow pipe. The Edinburg Fire Department received a call from a citizen about a dog inside a pipe with three newborn puppies near Chapin and Sugar Roads, a post from the Edinburg Fire Department stated. According to the post, the dog […]
EDINBURG, TX
utrgvrider.com

Child development center impacting Vaqueros

New grant will assist student parents with care costs. The Child Development Center at UTRGV has received nearly $4 million in grant money from the U.S. Education Department to provide much-needed assistance to all UTRGV student parents across Willacy, Starr, Cameron and Hidalgo counties, university officials say. The center, which...
EDINBURG, TX
KENS 5

Low voter turnout leading to questions in Texas

TEXAS, USA — Early voter turnout in Texas was far below what many folks expected heading into the midterms. Turnout in Bexar County, for instance, was down about 20% from 2018. And despite both parties devoting a great deal of attention to South Texas, the Hidalgo County Elections Administrator...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

McAllen abortion clinic bought by anti-abortion pregnancy center

For years, protesters gathered daily outside the Rio Grande Valley’s last abortion clinic, praying for the day it would be put out of business. If their prayers were ever answered, and abortion banned, they could buy the squat, sandstone building in downtown McAllen, turning it into a memorial for the unborn or using it to […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Longtime incumbent facing first time nominee in District 28 race

Longtime Democratic incumbent Henry Cuellar is facing first-time Republican nominee Cassy Garcia in the District 28 race. The district covers Laredo and Starr County. Garcia says she's married to a Border Patrol officer and worked for Senator Ted Cruz for eight years. "I grew up in the Rio Grande Valley...
STARR COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

More Details Released About Deadly Crash In La Joya

The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing more details about a deadly crash that happened in La Joya on Wednesday. Investigators say the man killed in the crash was from Guatemala. The 11 other men injured in the crash were from Poland, Romania, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico. One of those men has been released from the hospital.
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

Gov. Greg Abbott hosts rally in Mission

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott hosted a Get Out The Vote rally in Mission ahead of the November election. Abbott spoke at Ranch House Burgers located on 409 Bryan Road #105, in Mission. “Change is coming on Nov. 8,” Abbott said. “On November the 8th, you’re going to elect three Latinas here in […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

McAllen woman reacts to November extension of SNAP benefits

With the cost of groceries rising, those who rely on government benefits are getting a little help. On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the approval of $334.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of November. One McAllen woman says the extra money is needed.
MCALLEN, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Smugglers Leave Two Illegal Migrants Stranded in the Rio Grande

On October 31, the McAllen Border Patrol Station received a call requesting assistance for two Cuban national females stranded in the Rio Grande. RGV Riverine units responded to the area and located the two migrants stranded and trapped in the river. The Riverine agents were unable to facilitate a rescue due to the shallow water and swift moving current. The Mission Fire Department (MFD) was contacted and responded to the scene. Using MFD equipment, agents and MFD personnel collaborated and were able to rescue the migrants. They were medically evaluated and did not require further treatment.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Two candidates vying to become next Hidalgo County district attorney

Two candidates are looking to replace current Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez, who is not seeking reelection. The district attorney decides which cases end up before a grand jury and a judge. Attorney Terry Palacios, the uncle of current district attorney Ricardo Rodriguez, says voters should look at his...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Moldy ice machine and busted equipment found at a local eatery

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week’s Food 4 Thought segment sent CBS 4’s Lead Investigator Derick Garcia to La Mexico #4 at 1701 N. Alton Blvd in Alton. Their Hidalgo County Health Inspection report from May 9th showed mold in the ice machines. The ice was also used in the soda machines and beer bins. […]
ALTON, TX

