'They didn't flinch': Florida High tops Lincoln for first time in 25 years for 10-0 regular season

It was almost as if the moment was meant to be for the Seminoles and symbolized its history against Lincoln.

It's been 25 years since Florida High has defeated Lincoln, seeing the Seminoles almost snap the streak multiple times, but falling just short. Thursday night, in the two teams' meeting since 2012, the Seminoles were nosing close to a tie and even a lead throughout the game but came up a few yards short.

A handful of fourth-down attempts fell short and a pair of Lincoln defensive plays in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, with the Trojans up 9-3, looked like this was going to be another notch in Lincoln's column. However, the entire time, the Seminoles did not flinch.

On Florida High's last chance, with 10 seconds left, junior quarterback Jeremy Johnston connected with senior wide receiver Brooks Hickman on fourth down for the tie. A made PAT by sophomore kicker Cole Allbaugh and an interception with no time left from junior defensive back Tyson Howard, snapped a quarter of a century worth of losses to Lincoln.

The final second efforts of Florida High propelled the Seminoles to a narrow, 10-9 win over Lincoln, finishing up their regular season with a perfect 10-0 record.

"Give Lincoln a lot of credit. They played with a lot of effort and a lot of passion," Seminoles head coach Jarrod Hickman said. "Our guys played with some incredible effort...I couldn't be more proud of our kids with our discipline and our poise to just hang in there. We have a lot of great seniors and veteran players, who I don't think flinched for one second."

Breaking through

Florida High's offense, specifically its passing and receiving game, has been a developing piece throughout the season. With Tre Donaldson and Drew Faurot moving on from Florida High, Johnston has stepped into the starting role and settled in soundly.

The Seminoles have leaned heavily on the rush this year, seeing junior Michai Danzy and Rhyder Poppell continue to dominate the ground game, but Johnston and the receiving core have slowly matched that energy. He connected for five touchdowns two weeks ago against Chiefland and Thursday, making the biggest connection of his young career.

For Brooks, the receiver that has worked since spring with Johnston to develop his game, he's never lost faith in his quarterback. Even on fourth down, through the air, Brooks knew it was on target.

"We said earlier in the week, man. That quarterback doesn't flinch," Brooks said. "Our receivers don't flinch. We're ready. We have a lot of veterans and nobody was worried. It was just a great ball in a great place to catch."

Thursday's finish was the tightest the Seminoles have had all season. The last time Florida High has been pushed to its limit was in the first game of the season against Trinity Catholic, who they beat by three. The victory couldn't come at a better time for Florida High going into a slightly longer week before Suburban 2 regional quarterfinals.

The Seminoles will face either Taylor County or South Walton at Mike Hickman Stadium on November 11th. Another big question that looms is if Florida High will get the No. 1 overall seed in the classification. If Suwannee beats Bradford on Friday, the odds are more in favor of the Seminoles.

"A win like this helps us to stay patient," Jarrod said. "We'll be in these moments and we won't worry. We just didn't finish tonight and there will be an emphasis on that moving forward. We're not trying to be in this position, but we just have so many veteran players, leaders, and seniors who did such a good job."

"This team is really mature," Brooks said. "We started off the year very young, but we knew each week we were going to get more mature and the seniors really set the tone. We don't flinch."

That one moment

The Hickman bloodline runs up and down the Florida High sideline every Friday night. Jarrod and his father, Mike, are wearing the coaches' hats, Brooks is either looking to get open for a pass or punting it down the field, and even young Brady can be seen running up and down the sidelines.

The game is taken seriously from quarter to quarter by each of them, but there are moments in the game when a player/coach relationship becomes a father/son relationship.

Mike had his moment when he was coaching Jarrod in his senior year at Florida High against No. 1 Baker County. Jarrod intercepted a pass to force overtime and then kicked the game-winning field goal for the upset. Thursday night was Jarrod's moment with Brooks.

"It's probably one of the biggest and proud dad moments you want to have," Jarrod said. "I try to separate things as much as I can and he'll [Brooks] probably tell you that I do a really good job of separating it. I don't treat him any differently from these other kids, but at that moment, for about a split second, it felt really good to be a dad."

"Nobody has been as pushed as hard as him for the position he's in. To watch him make that play at the right moment and the right opportunity is an incredible feeling. I'm as proud as heck of him."

It's another emotional moment from a Southwood squad at Cox, as St. John Paul II had a milestone win over Rickards at the beginning of the season. However, Brooks made it clear that this is not the last time his team would be winning at Cox this season.

"We've got another big one coming in about five more weeks," Brooks said. "Tell everyone to come out here and watch."

Jack Williams covers prep sports for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.