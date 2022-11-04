Boys soccer previews and players to watch for Greater Fall River teams in postseason

Five Herald News boys soccer teams — Atlantis Charter, Diman, Durfee, Somerset Berkley and Westport — are in the 2022 MIAA playoffs.

The Tritons, Bengals, Hilltoppers and Raiders begin their postseason journey on the road, starting today. Westport will enjoy home cooking to start its postseason journey next week.

Here are the top 18 players to watch heading into the postseason and upcoming matchups:

Atlantis Charter: André Coelho-Filho, Luis DaSilva, Shawn Kalunga

The Tritons will need a big performance from senior forward André Coelho-Filho, who is in his final high school season. He leads the team in goals scored. Sophomore Luis DaSilva is an exciting player, who has the ability to be a playmaker. He also has good skill and ball handling ability. Sophomore Shawn Kalunga is a rising star who can score goals and win 50/50 balls on the field.

Diman: Sean Borges, Aiden Furtado, Landen Cordeiro

The Bengals have two very good scorers in Sean Borges and Aiden Furtado. Each player possess good skills, speed and can hit the ball with authority. Landen Cordeiro has been steady in net, especially down the stretch when he carried Diman to a postseason berth.

Durfee: Lens Boursiquot, Landon Medeiros, Evan Carvalho, Thomas Goncalves

The Hilltoppers will look to use their quickness and speed to overcome their opponents in the postseason. Leading the way is junior Lens Boursiquot, who is fast and can get open for a quick shot. Senior right midfielder Landon Medeiros will use his skill level and ballhandling to get his shot. Junior left midfielder Evan Carvalho is tough and can get to many 50/50 balls. Senior center midfielder Thomas Goncalves is a handful with the ball and can get to the net.

Somerset Berkley: Cameron Freitas, Seth Lee, Derrick Camara, Nicholas Scanlon

Senior Cameron Freitas is the one that makes the Raiders' offense click during games. He leads the team in goal scores. Senior Seth Lee is another player who can score from all angles on the field. Junior Derrick Camara is also a threat inside the box and has a quick shot. Sophomore Nicholas Scanlon is a tough player who can win you 50/50 balls on the field and create his own shots.

Westport: Hunter Brodeur, Antonio Dutra Africano, Coltrane McGonigle, Noah Amaral

The key to the Wildcats success on offense rests in the hands of Hunter Brodeur. He leads the team in goals scored after netting 35 goals the season before. Antonio Dutra Africano is a very dependable player who handles the ball well and can score on any given moment. Coltrane McGonigle is a big, tough defender who can score goals and win you most 50/50 balls. Noah Amaral provides a wall between the pipes, collecting 12 shutouts on the season.

TOURNAMENT GLANCE

In each of the five divisions, the top 32 power-ranked teams qualified automatically along with any teams power-seeded 33 or below with at least a .500 winning percentage. Overall, 204 boys soccer teams will compete to see which one lands at the state championship matches. The MIAA will provide sites for state semi finals (round of 4) and state finals as defined by TMC Site policy.

ATLANTIS CHARTER TRITONS

Record: 8-5-3

No. 34 in Division V

Opening matchup: Atlantis Charter travels to face No 31 University Park in the Division V preliminary on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Outlook: Nathan Mello's group will take their talent on the road today where they take on University Park. The Triton will look for the upset and advance in the tournament. The winner of the match will face No. 2 seed Sutton.

DIMAN BENGALS

Record: 8-8-3

No. 36 in Division III

Opening matchup: Diman travels to face No. 29 Excel Acad. Charter in the Division III preliminary on Friday at 8 p.m.

Outlook: The Bengals will be looking for a little playoff magic as they face Excel Academy tonight. The winner of the match with face No. 4 seed Medway on Sunday.

DURFEE HILLTOPPERS

Record: 11-3-4

No. 37 in Division I

Opening matchup: Durfee travels to No. 28 Boston College in the Division I preliminary on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Outlook: The Hilltoppers are gearing up for a deep run in the state tournament. But if they are to advance, Tiberio Melo's group will have to get by Boston College tonight. The winner of the match will face No. 5 seed Arlington on Sunday.

SOMERSET BERKLEY RAIDERS

Record: 10-4-4

No. 35 in Division II

Opening matchup: Somerset Berkley travels to No. 30 Silver Lake in the Division II preliminary on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Outlook: The Raiders will take to road today and face Silver Lake in their opening round of the state tournament. Dave Gleason's squad will have to take their game to another level in order to advance. The winner of the contest will face No. 3 Bedford on Monday.

WESTPORT WILDCATS

Record: 17-0-1

No. 5 in Division V

Opening matchup: Westport host either No. 28 Granby or No. 37 McCann Tech in the Division V Round of 32 on Nov. 7 at 2 p.m.

Outlook: The Wildcats advanced deep into the tournament in 2021 before getting bounced by Douglas in the Division V Final Four. Now, undefeated Westport looks to go even further this season. Head coach Chris Parker will have the troops ready to go after a bye.

