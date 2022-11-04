Eastwood, Clint see volleyball seasons come to an end in Area round
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso high school volleyball teams saw their seasons come to an end in the Area round of the UIL Playoffs on Thursday night.
In Class 6A, Eastwood fell to Keller in straight sets, 3-0. In Class 4A, Clint had its season ended by West Plains, 3-0 as well.
There’s still nine area teams alive in the playoffs, beginning Friday afternoon. Here’s a look at the remaining matchups:
Class 4A
Fabens vs. Canyon Randall, 4:30 p.m. Friday at Kermit HS
San Elizario vs. Monahans, Noon Saturday at Sul Ross State University
Irvin vs. Hereford 2 p.m. Saturday in Monahans
Class 5A
Burges vs. Lubbock Cooper 6 p.m. CST Friday , Monahans
Jefferson vs. Amarillo 5 p.m. Friday at Midland
Hanks vs. Abilene High, 5:30 p.m. Friday at Andrews HS
El Paso vs. Abilene Wylie 2 p.m. Saturday at Midland Christian
Class 6A
Coronado vs. Byron Nelson 3 p.m. Friday at Midland
Franklin vs. Boswell 6 p.m. Friday at Midland Greenwood
