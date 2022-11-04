Read full article on original website
Muskogee all-female AFJROTC team brings home first trophy in 20 years
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee High School's all-female Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) team brought earned third place in the State Color Guard Tournament last week. According to a MHS spokesperson, this is the first trophy the team has won in 20 years. “We are incredibly...
Terence Crutcher Foundation offers rides to the polls in District 1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Terrence Crutcher Foundation announced it is offering those in need a ride to the polls if they live in District 1. Anyone who needs a ride can call the New Jerusalem Baptist Church at 918-425-1369 before 2 p.m. on Monday to make arrangements. If...
Tulsa Regional Tourism celebrates biggest year in Tulsa tourism history
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Regional Tourism hosted its Annual Meeting Breakfast on Nov. 1 at Southern Hills Country Club to celebrate the biggest year in Tulsa tourism history. The meeting started with a live performance from the Tulsa Symphony and a live-breaking demo. “We are honored to serve...
Tulsa to kick off 12th annual 'Stock the Station' food drive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa will kick off its 12th annual "Stock the Station" food drive on Monday, November 7. This drive will benefit Tulsans in need throughout the holiday season. People can drop off any non-perishable food item at any Tulsa fire station, Tulsa police...
Second annual Cowboys for Veterans bag program to kick off with drop-off event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The second annual Cowboys for Veterans bag program is kicking off on Nov. 7. From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. individuals can drop off donations in the upper North Plaza of the Student Union at Oklahoma State University. This project is OSU's locally established philanthropy that...
Tulsa's Spartan College is American Airlines Cadet Academy's first collegiate partner
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The American Airlines Cadet Academy announced Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Tulsa is the airline's first collegiate partner for its cadet academy this week. Spartan College will now be offering an Associate of Applied Science degree in Aviation Flight. The school will also...
Red Cross opens shelter in Idabel following deadly tornado
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The American Red Cross says around 185 structures have been affected by the Friday storms in Idabel. They say dozens of residents have been left homeless and one man is confirmed dead. Local staff has been in contact with state and local officials since last...
WEATHER WARN DAY: Tulsa in the clear, tornado watch remains in effect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — To view radar, click here. UPDATE: (6:45 p.m.) A confirmed tornado is on the ground about 3 miles northeast of Heavener, moving northeast at 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service. --- UPDATE: (5:45 p.m.) The Tornado Watch has been allowed to expire for...
Tulsa mayor visits The Donut Hole in show of support after vandalism
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum visited The Donut Hole this week after the shop was vandalized twice in one month. He said the shop was subject to arson "by some anti-LGBT criminal hoping to intimidate them," in a Facebook post Saturday. Tulsa Police and Fire Departments...
Lights on for Sapulpa's Christmas Chute
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Downtown Sapulpa will be shining bright with the holiday spirit this season. Through the work of over 300 volunteers, the community built 10 large pavilions that are each decorated with a different holiday theme. Thursday night, the city flipped the switch on it's million dollar...
Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge reaches width of Arkansas River
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's new pedestrian bridge is coming closer to completion each week, with the bridge now spanning the entire width of the Arkansas River. The bridge is located just north of 31st Street, and will cross the Arkansas River to connect with the River Parks West Trail on the west side of the bank.
6-year-old drowns after vehicle swept away by water, authorities search for driver
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed the drowning of a 6-year-old girl on Nov. 4 just before 9 p.m. in Adair County. A 2008 Subaru Forrester driven by a 43-year-old Jay man was traveling northbound on County Road 4643 in Stilwell. OHP says the vehicle came...
Tulsa Small Business Saturday initiative to include over 100 participating businesses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The TulsaGo organization announced on Tuesday the launch of a new community initiative that will be held annually on Small Business Saturday. Shop Small Tulsa will allow Tulsans to shop throughout the metropolitan area and pick up a passport at any of the over 100 participating locations.
2 teen boys arrested after alleged gunplay, shots fired in south Tulsa parking lots
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says two teen boys were arrested after shots were fired in a Walmart parking lot near 71st and Memorial. Police officers were originally dispatched to Cinergy Cinema near 71st and Memorial for reports of fighting on Saturday just before 9 p.m.
Tulsa police arrest man for selling fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims across the country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department say they have arrested a man accused of selling fake and fraudulent Pokémon cards to victims in five states. Tulsa detectives were contacted by five victims from Hawaii, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Ohio who all reported buying rare and high value Pokémon cards from a seller in Tulsa, only to later find that the cards were fake.
Winterfest announces dates for 2022-2023 season
Arvest Winterfest has announced the dates for the 2022-2023 ice skating season.The 15th Annual Arvest Winterfest ice skating rink will return on Nov. 25 and stay open through Jan. 8.The 9,000 square foot ice rink is larger than the Rockefeller Rink in New York City, and will provide 45 days of skating to Tulsans.General admission is $12 and includes a pair of skates. Skaters can enjoy discounted admission of $6 on Mondays by bringing a canned food to donate to food banks in Oklahoma, or on Wednesday by bringing a coat, blanket or gloves to benefit non-profits in the Tulsa area. For more information on Arvest Winterfest, click here.
Camp Fierce aims to light fire inside women to serve as firefighters, public servants
TULSA, Okla. — Camp Fierce, organized by the Tulsa Fire Department and Tulsa Metro women, hopes to ignite a passion for service in women. The two-day long camp shows women what it's like to be a firefighter. "Some people aren't going to agree that women should be on this...
AARP Oklahoma awards OSU $5,000 grant for rural broadband hotspot library program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AARP Oklahoma presented a $5,000 grant check to Oklahoma State University's Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service to support OSU's rural broadband outreach program. This grant will help fund internet hotspots in public libraries in three rural Oklahoma communities:...
BA community gathers to find healing
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KTUL) — In the ten days since the shocking tragedy on Hickory Ave, one central question has remained. "It causes me to wonder, as it does you, why does something like this happen?," said BA Police Chief Brandon Berryhill. At a community prayer service at First...
