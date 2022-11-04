Volition Announces Launch of Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test in U.S. & Europe Through Heska’s Reference Laboratories

Read full article on original website
Oil falls on fading demand hopes as China sticks to strict COVID plan
SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday after Chinese health officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a stringent COVID containment approach, dashing hopes of a rebound in oil demand from the world's top crude importer.
PayPoint to buy Appreciate Group in £83m deal
Gift card and Christmas savings club firm Appreciate Group has agreed a takeover by payments firm PayPoint in a deal worth around £83 million.PayPoint – which offers bill payments at more than 28,000 retail locations across the UK – is offering cash and shares valuing Appreciate Group shares at 44p each, which is 69% higher than the closing price of 26.05% on Friday.Appreciate group shareholders will take a stake of about 5% in PayPoint after the deal.PayPoint wants to tap further into the consumer and corporate gift market, which is worth around £8 billion a year, while also boosting Appreciate...
QSM Diagnostics and Mella Pet Care Integrate Platforms for Infection Testing
(PRESS RELEASE) CHICAGO, IL — Mella Pet Care, an ecosystem of health monitoring solutions for veterinarians and pet parents, announced its integration with QSM Diagnostics, a medical device company that develops instruments and test kits for bacterial identification, resulting in faster recovery with targeted treatment. This collaboration will allow users to employ a singular platform to ease the adoption of new technologies into veterinary clinics.
One in four Britons have less than £100 savings amid fears of over growing debt in cost of living crisis
A quarter of adults in the UK have less than £100 in savings as bills continue to surge, a survey says. One in six people have no savings at all, according to Money and Pensions Service (MAPS) who spoke to 3,000 adults.This means that millions of people in the UK are facing soaring bills with nothing to lean on. With no financial safety net, more people are now likely to have borrow money in order to cover the rise in the cost of living. But two in five people who use credit are already anxious about...
