Center wins 70-28 over Brownsboro
BROWNSBORO, Texas ( KETK ) — The Center Roughriders are 4-2 in district play after their Friday night win over the Brownsboro Bears.Longview Lobos undefeated after win over West Mesquite
The final score was: 70-28.
Sign up for KETK’s Local Sports Newsletter for the latest East Texas sports coverage delivered weekly to your inbox.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0