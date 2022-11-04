ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsboro, TX

Center wins 70-28 over Brownsboro

By Sage Sowels
 3 days ago

BROWNSBORO, Texas ( KETK ) — The Center Roughriders are 4-2 in district play after their Friday night win over the Brownsboro Bears.

The final score was: 70-28.

