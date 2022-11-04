ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Brazos Valley Happenings | Nov. 4 to Nov. 6

TEXAS, USA — Here are some events taking place in the Brazos Valley in the first weekend of November. Head over to Blackwater Draw in Bryan to take part in the LBAA profit share and enjoy live music, food and beer, and a silent auction for a number of collectables, including a signed Cullen Gillespia framed photograph.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan Animal Center at capacity and in need of help

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center announced that they are at capacity and do not have any space in their dog hall on Oct. 27. They are in desperate need of help from the community to clear up some space and save lives. You can visit the animal...
BRYAN, TX
Robertson County Sheriff's Office lifts burn ban

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — The Robertson County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1 that the burn ban that was previously in place throughout the month of October has been lifted. Robertson county joins Leon county, Madison county, and Burleson county in local counties around the local area to...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
Murder suspect wanted by College Station PD

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A suspect has been identified in the murder of a 15-year-old juvenile on Oct. 29 around 9:45 p.m., police say. According to police, an altercation in the parking lot of The Pearl apartments resulted in Anthony Ayers being shot and killed. The suspect identified is...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
100 percent fiber optic network network available now in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — Fiber optics company, Metronet, announced that access and service installation for their multi-gigabit speeds is now available in Bryan on Oct. 31. Customers will be able to choose from speeds up to 10 gigabits. In order to sign up for services and installation customers can visit...
BRYAN, TX
Man sentenced to 45 years for Intoxication Manslaughter in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — The 272nd District Court jury has convicted Ruben Martinez of Intoxication Manslaughter and sentenced him to 45 years in prison last Friday, Oct. 28., according to the Brazos County District Attorney. This stems from the accident on May 2, 2017 when Martinez crossed over lanes on...
BRYAN, TX
Ahead of November, the City of Bryan is seeking votes for charter amendments

BRYAN, Texas — As November nears, two charter amendments are on the ballot for the City of Bryan, and the city wants your vote to get the amendments approved. City secretary and Chief of Elections Mary Lynn Stratta explained how they want to clean up the city's charter language for Propositions A and B for those living in Bryan.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station, TX
