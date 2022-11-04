Read full article on original website
The City of College Station is looking to grow local recreation areas though three propositions on the November ballot
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Major improvements are swinging into the College Station area as voters will decide whether or not to pass $56.3 million dollars worth of capital projects meant to fund local parks and recreational facilities. City officials are asking voters to consider propositions C,D, & E, which...
Brazos Valley Happenings | Nov. 4 to Nov. 6
TEXAS, USA — Here are some events taking place in the Brazos Valley in the first weekend of November. Head over to Blackwater Draw in Bryan to take part in the LBAA profit share and enjoy live music, food and beer, and a silent auction for a number of collectables, including a signed Cullen Gillespia framed photograph.
Texas Music Office and the City of Navasota are hosting a virtual community music workshop
NAVASOTA, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced a virtual Music Friendly Community workshop will be hosted by the Texas Music Office and the City of Navasota on Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. Inviting music to the city can be very helpful. Governor Abbott states that "Music is key...
Bryan Animal Center at capacity and in need of help
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center announced that they are at capacity and do not have any space in their dog hall on Oct. 27. They are in desperate need of help from the community to clear up some space and save lives. You can visit the animal...
Local law enforcement helps fight childhood cancer through December
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Local law enforcement agencies are joining The Cure Starts Now to help raise money to fight childhood cancer through the months of November and December. Agencies participating in the “Beard It Up and Color for the Cure Campaigns” are listed below:. Texas A&M...
Enjoy downtown Navasota with their upcoming Reds Wheats & Blues event on Saturday, Nov. 12
NAVASOTA, Texas — On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Reds, Wheats, & Blues event in downtown Navasota, giving those in attendance a chance to sip craft beers and wine while enjoying the sights, shops, and businesses in the downtown district.
College Station ISD is seeking votes for a proposition to increase teacher pay
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — We all have one teacher we'll never forget who changed our lives. However, their paychecks haven't exactly kept up with the times with the cost of living continuing to go up. The College Station Independent School District is looking to change educator wage by having...
Robertson County Sheriff's Office lifts burn ban
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — The Robertson County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1 that the burn ban that was previously in place throughout the month of October has been lifted. Robertson county joins Leon county, Madison county, and Burleson county in local counties around the local area to...
Murder suspect wanted by College Station PD
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A suspect has been identified in the murder of a 15-year-old juvenile on Oct. 29 around 9:45 p.m., police say. According to police, an altercation in the parking lot of The Pearl apartments resulted in Anthony Ayers being shot and killed. The suspect identified is...
Texas A&M officials seek assistance identifying individual who came into contact with bat at Kyle Field
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University officials are seeking assistance in identifying a person who may have come into contact with a bat at Kyle Field at the Saturday game against Ole Miss. According to a press release from university officials, the bat was seen flying in the...
Drums Along the Brazos Drumline Contest hosted by College Station High School
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The annual Drums Along the Brazos Drumline Contest is happening on Saturday, Nov. 12 at noon. This contest is being hosted by the College Station High school Cougar Band and will be at their stadium. The most talented percussionists from Texas schools will compete for...
100 percent fiber optic network network available now in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — Fiber optics company, Metronet, announced that access and service installation for their multi-gigabit speeds is now available in Bryan on Oct. 31. Customers will be able to choose from speeds up to 10 gigabits. In order to sign up for services and installation customers can visit...
Cockfighting arrests made in Montgomery County, Sheriff's Office says
PORTER, Texas — Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrested three suspects for cockfighting in Porter on Sunday, Oct. 30. According to the Sheriff's Office, Deputies responded to a report of cockfighting on Sunday at the 21500 block of Juliann Alyse. Once there, Deputies found over a dozen roosters, some were caged and others were dead.
14-year-old College Station female reported missing by CSPD
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A missing child report has been issued by the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley on Tuesday, November 1. Lauren Isabell Gutierrez, the child in question, was last seen on Thursday, October 27 around 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Harvey Road in College Station.
Man sentenced to 45 years for Intoxication Manslaughter in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The 272nd District Court jury has convicted Ruben Martinez of Intoxication Manslaughter and sentenced him to 45 years in prison last Friday, Oct. 28., according to the Brazos County District Attorney. This stems from the accident on May 2, 2017 when Martinez crossed over lanes on...
College Station High School Band and Guard competing in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The College Station High School Band and Guard will compete at the Alamodome in the Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship on Nov. 4 and 5. The local high school will face-off against more than 80 bands across Texas. This event is presented by...
Five CSISD musicians named as finalists for Brazos Valley youth concerto competition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Five College Station ISD musicians have been named as finalists for the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra and the Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra (FASO) 22nd Annual Youth Concerto Competition, according to a press release from the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra. Freshman Jerry Hsieh of...
Friday Night Live to feature food, music and games for 5th-8th graders at the Lincoln Recreation Center on Friday, Nov. 4
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Friday, Nov. 4, the City of College Station will be hosting it's Friday Night Live event at the Lincoln Recreational Center for 5th-8th graders ages 10-14 in the area. The event will last from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature food, music,...
Rock Prairie Railroad crossing maintenance delayed due to weather
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station revealed Friday, Oct. 28 that the railroad crossing work at Rock Prairie and Wellborn would be delayed due to rainy weather across the area. Maintenance was resumed on Tuesday, Oct. 25 after being delayed on Sept. 27 due to "unforeseen...
Ahead of November, the City of Bryan is seeking votes for charter amendments
BRYAN, Texas — As November nears, two charter amendments are on the ballot for the City of Bryan, and the city wants your vote to get the amendments approved. City secretary and Chief of Elections Mary Lynn Stratta explained how they want to clean up the city's charter language for Propositions A and B for those living in Bryan.
