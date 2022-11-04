ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Bulls' Zach LaVine Out Vs. Raptors as Knee Management Continues

Zach LaVine out vs. Raptors as knee management continues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Even before Zach LaVine played in three games in four nights last week, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan said that LaVine's availability moving forward will be decided on a case-to-case basis, at least in this stage of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
Kings' De'Aaron Fox Makes Epic Buzzer-Beater Vs. Magic

Fox hits epic buzzer-beater to cap Kings' wild comeback win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. De'Aaron Fox is playing at an All-Star level so far this season, and he backed that up with another incredible performance in the Kings' wild 126-123 overtime win against the Orlando Magic on Saturday at Amway Center.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Zach LaVine's Management Plan Back as Bulls' Schedule Set to Slow

TORONTO --- The left knee management plan remains intact. Even before Zach LaVine played in his first set of back-to-back games this week, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan said the decision on LaVine's availability moving forward---at least in this stage of the season---will be made on a case-to-case basis. And thus, LaVine is listed as questionable for Sunday evening's road game against the Toronto Raptors.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
