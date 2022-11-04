Blues lose 6th straight, 5-2 to Islanders

The losing skid continues for the Blues. It’s now at six straight losses after Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders at Enterprise Center. After a solid first period and a 1-0 lead thanks to a Vladimir Tarasenko goal, the Blues looked in good shape. But then the second period happened! Four goals by the Islanders buried the Blues again. Too many turnovers, giveaways and missed chances led to this latest loss. Robert Thomas scored the other Blues goal in the third period, cutting the deficit to 4-2 at the time.

The Blues are off until next Monday when the play in Boston against the Bruins to try and end this six game losing streak.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.