Saint Louis, MO

Blues lose 6th straight, 5-2 to Islanders

By Dave Jobe
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bU6LW_0iyEnDed00

The losing skid continues for the Blues. It’s now at six straight losses after Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders at Enterprise Center. After a solid first period and a 1-0 lead thanks to a Vladimir Tarasenko goal, the Blues looked in good shape. But then the second period happened! Four goals by the Islanders buried the Blues again. Too many turnovers, giveaways and missed chances led to this latest loss. Robert Thomas scored the other Blues goal in the third period, cutting the deficit to 4-2 at the time.

The Blues are off until next Monday when the play in Boston against the Bruins to try and end this six game losing streak.

FOX 2

Talking Blues hockey on Sports Final

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne welcomes Bally Sports Midwest Blues reporter Andy Strickland to the Sports Final set. They talk about what it’s going to take to end this Blues six game losing streak, how much Ryan O’Reilly misses David Perron and the pressure on Jordan Kyrou to produce with that big new contract.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ESPN

Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0

DETROIT -- — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal.
DETROIT, MI
FOX 2

Pregnant woman and baby found dead

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — The search for a missing pregnant woman came to a gruesome end after authorities discovered the bodies of her and her unborn child in separate locations in southwest Missouri. Authorities discovered human remains they say belong to Ashley Bush, 33, at a McDonald County home, and preliminary evidence suggests she died […]
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
FOX Sports

Atlantic Division foes meet when Tampa Bay hosts Buffalo

Buffalo Sabres (7-4-0, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-1, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -255, Sabres +208; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Buffalo Sabres. Tampa Bay has a 2-0-0...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings face Islanders to wrap up 25th Anniversary Celebration

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their weekend-long 25th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday afternoon, hosting the New York Islanders for a rare 1 p.m. puck drop at Little Caesars Arena. Broadcast coverage of Saturday's matinee between Detroit (5-3-2; 12 points) and New York (7-4-0; 14 points) will be...
DETROIT, MI
FOX 2

TKO: Playoff pitching blunders

It doesn’t matter how big the stage is or who the pitcher is, managers keep taking out their star hurler with the game on the line. TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” says Game 6 of the World Series was the latest example, but their was a silver lining.
NHL

Projected Lineup: November 6 vs. Toronto

RALEIGH, NC. - Goaltender Frederik Andersen will start against his former team Sunday as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. Andersen is 5-2 this season including wins over Tampa Bay and Washington within the last week. In his five wins this season he's allowed a total of just nine goals.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX 2

FOX 2

