How the Detroit Pistons are promoting voting awareness during crucial election year
The Detroit Pistons have long encouraged citizens to exercise their constitutional rights at the ballot box. With Election Day fast approaching, Pistons Coach Dwane Casey and Vice Chairman Arn Tellem both recently wrote op-eds that appeared in two of Detroit’s major daily newspapers reminding the community that voting is vital. The opinion pieces appeared after the Pistons co-sponsored a “National Vote Early Day” with cable network MTV. The work is a continuation of the advocacy that received recognition during the 2020 election season.
Chicago Bulls General Manager Marc Eversley relishes incredible homecoming
Brampton native Marc Eversley, the first African American to hold his position with the Chicago Bulls, had a court named after him in his hometown.
Giannis Antetokounmpo shares how God keeps him humble
Giannis Antetokounmpo is the most humble superstar today in the league.
Fantasy Basketball: Player Usage Ratings To Watch
Usage rate is a key stat for fantasy basketball. It is defined as the percentage of team plays used by a player when they are on the floor. It’s important because it indicates how large of a role a player has within his team’s offense, which means how many opportunities he’ll have to score. Let’s dive into this stat and highlight some players who have seen noteworthy increases or decreases compared to last season and what it means for their fantasy outlook moving forward.
Surprise over DJ Wagner, and the latest Kentucky basketball recruiting links
The top Kentucky basketball recruiting links from the Next Cats blog, which is updated regularly with top stories on the Wildcats’ efforts.
Preview: Wizards look to build momentum vs. Nets Friday in D.C.
The Wizards are coming off one of their best wins of the young season on Wednesday in Philadelphia. Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal played like stars. Kyle Kuzma was awesome. And the entire bench was impactful. Now, with Kevin Durant leading the Nets into Capital One Arena, the Wizards will look to keep things moving in the right direction.
Postgame Report: Grizzlies overpower Hornets 130-99, move to 3-0 at home
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night at FedExForum. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists, with a career-high six 3-pointers. Desmond Bane followed with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists. Ja Morant and Santi Aldama both contributed 12 points each, with Morant posting 11 assists.
Preview: Wizards look to right the ship in Memphis against the Grizzlies
WHERE: FedExForum (Memphis, TN) Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols -- out) Delon Wright (right hamstring strain -- out) Danny Green (left knee; surgery recovery -- out) Jaren Jackson Jr. (right foot; surgery recovery -- out) Ziaire Williams (right knee; patellar tendinitis -- out) TRANSITION DEFENSE. Transition defense has been...
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Lakers
The red-hot Cavaliers look to make it eight straight when they take their roadshow out West – tipping off the next leg of the trip with a pair in Tinseltown, beginning with this afternoon’s matchup with LeBron and the Lakers. The Wine & Gold started the trip in...
NBPA President CJ McCollum denounces antisemitism, sees 'learning experience' for players
That was the first official response by Pelicans guard CJ McCollum regarding a blistering week in which Irving — a players union vice president — used social media to post a link to a movie with antisemitic messages and then waited six combative days before finally issuing an apology.
Horry Scale: Jerami Grant's looping baseline jumper beats Suns
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
Cavs at Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
Cleveland continues its long road trip this afternoon in LA, taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of a back-to-back. The Lakers lost their first five, but have won two of the last three. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN. TIME3:30 PM...
Preview: Wolves vs. Rockets
The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-5) take on the Houston Rockets (1-8) on Saturday night at Target Center. Minnesota fell to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, 115-102. Anthony Edwards led the team with 24 points in the competition, and Karl-Anthony Towns earned a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Houston...
LeBron James says Kyrie Irving 'harmed a lot of people' with recent actions
LOS ANGELES – Lakers star LeBron James said that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving “caused some harm to a lot of people” by recently promoting an antisemitic documentary on his Twitter account. “It doesn’t matter what color your skin is, how tall you are or what position...
Recap: Short-handed Wizards fall 103-97 to Grizzlies despite 23-point comeback
The Wizards battled through a series of ups and downs tonight. They trailed by as much as 23 points, but thanks to a 19-0 run late in the third quarter, they were able to get back into the game and make it competitive in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, they lost to the Grizzlies by a final score of 103-97. Monte Morris led the Wizards in scoring with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field.
Kia MVP Ladder: Luka Doncic starts strong in chase for hardware
Might as well start with some contentiousness. On one hand, we’ve got Donovan Mitchell living up to billing as arguably the top acquisition of the 2022 offseason, having lifted Cleveland to a 6-1 record, highlighted Wednesday by an overtime thriller against the Boston Celtics for the team’s sixth straight win. Yet in this first ranking of players for the 2022-23 Kia Race to the MVP Ladder, the Cavaliers’ showstopper checks in at No. 3 on the list.
Anthony Slater on game vs. Golden State, Warriors 2022-23 season | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer revisit the heartbreaking loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. The team also welcomes Anthony Slater who covers the Golden State Warriors for The Athletic (7:45) ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Anthony talks about the Warriors’ current struggles and how they match up against New Orleans.
Suns' Cameron Johnson to have surgery to repair torn meniscus in right knee
Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson will undergo surgery to repair his torn meniscus in his right knee, the team said Sunday. Johnson suffered the knee injury in Friday’s game against the Blazers, in which the Suns lost 108-106. Per the team, there is no timetable for his return. Johnson...
Pat Connaughton Wins Offseason NBA Cares Community Assist Award
– NBA to donate $10,000 to the Pat Connaughton Foundation – NEW YORK, November 4, 2022 – The NBA today announced Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton as the Offseason NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner in recognition of his sustained efforts to create access to youth sports in his communities prior to the 2022-23 season. This is the sixth year the NBA has presented an offseason award to a player for his impactful work from the end of the regular season to the start of the following season.
Recap: Wizards fall short, lose 128-86 at home to Nets
Basketball is a game of runs, and tonight, the Wizards were on the wrong side of most of those runs. The Nets scored in bunches and the Wizards' offense went dry at times, leading to a 128-86 loss at home. The Wizards looked like a different team at the start...
