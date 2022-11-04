Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
Blackburn comes back to Bank for one night
MURRAY — A former Murray State basketball player came back home for a final time last week. Raegan Blackburn, who played four years with the Racer women and graduated in May, was back on the floor of the CFSB Center on Tuesday as a member of the Bethel Wildcats in their exhibition game with her former team. Blackburn started at a guard position.
Murray Ledger & Times
Lodge has confidence Racers can focus on Mo. State after semis win
VALPARAISO, Ind. — Less than 24 hours after Murray State battled its way into the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament championship match, Head Coach Matt Lodge and his players were still enjoying the aftermath of Thursday’s semifinal win over host Valparaiso. However, the fifth-year Racer skipper...
Murray Ledger & Times
New Racer men’s team starts season tonight on road at Saint Louis
MURRAY — The moment Murray State men’s basketball fans anxiously await to arrive each season is here. Tonight, the Racers hit the hardwood for the first time in a game that counts. They have had two pre-season contests, but their game against Saint Louis will actually go into the win/loss column.
Murray Ledger & Times
Kentucky Class 2A State Football Playoffs; Tigers survive playoff test at Butler
MORGANTOWN – In order for the Murray High Tigers to prevail in the first round of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Class 2A Playoffs opening round Friday night, they were going to have to not only beat a higher-seeded team, they were also going to beat defensive demons that have haunted them all season.
hometownnewsnow.com
Cougars Pounce on Brickies for Sectional Title
(Hobart, IN) - New Prairie brought home a sectional football title for the second straight year Friday night. On the road at Hobart, the Cougars’ offense struck early and often, scoring all their points before halftime. A fast start has become the Cougars’ calling card. They’ve outscored opponents 91-20 in the first half of their first two playoff games.
Murray Ledger & Times
Tigers responds late to win at Butler
MORGANTOWN — Murray High quarterback 40-yard scoring run with about five minutes to go in the fourth quarter gave the Tigers a hard-fought 27-21 win over Butler County Friday night in the first round of the Kentucky Class 2A State Football Playoffs at Butler County Stadium. That score ruined...
abc57.com
Notre Dame running backs coach shares unexpected bond with coach, mentor
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Notre Dame running backs coach Deland McCullough grew up in Youngstown, Ohio. He was raised by his adoptive mother, Adele Comer. His adoptive father left when he was two years old. Deland never knew his birth parents. A standout on the football field, sports gave...
2 women shot and killed in NW Indiana
HOBART, Ind. — Two women were shot and killed in Hobart, Indiana Friday evening. According to police, Destiny Loreal Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad, 19, were fatally shot with multiple rounds at the 400 block of Ruta Drive around 6:24 p.m. The preliminary information to the incident is unknown at this time. Police are […]
Murray Ledger & Times
Quilt honoring Foley will be unveiled Friday
MURRAY – After years of honoring his fellow veterans with a specially-made quilt, the late David Foley is finally being honored himself.
abc57.com
How wind gusts will impact Notre Dame football and tailgating
As the Fighting Irish take on the Clemson Tigers, Notre Dame fans are taking on another beast: the wind and rain. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts up to 55 mph, with a possibility of speeds reaching up to 60 mph.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 5, 2022
Kristie Sue Frye, 70, of Springville, Tennessee, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 20220, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Nancy Thompson. Nancy Thompson, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield,...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
Murray Ledger & Times
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Indiana is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
953wiki.com
South Bend man arrested for Robbery of local Credit Union
Suspect located and arrested following local Credit Union robbery. Madison Police Chief, John Wallace official release,. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 4:02 PM Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and the Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson Community Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery. The assailant entered...
Inside Indiana Business
New vision for former Southlake Mall anchor store
A long-vacant anchor store at Southlake Mall in Hobart could spring back to life, filled with multiple workspaces and retail kiosks. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report California-based Cubework wants to configure the Carson’s department store, which went out of business in 2018. The company acquired...
warricknews.com
Early voting available in Northwest Indiana until noon Monday
Northwest Indiana residents looking to check an item off their to-do list still have time to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday’s general election. Early voting is available Thursday, Friday, Saturday and through noon Monday at 11 sites in Lake County, seven locations in Porter County and four in LaPorte County.
WIBC.com
Ground Broken On Next Phase Of Massive Solar Farm Project In Northern Indiana
PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. — The next phase of a massive solar farm project in northern Indiana has begun. Gov. Eric Holcomb and many stakeholders in the Mammoth solar project broke ground on the second phase of the project on Thursday; a plan to build solar panels on about 3,500 acres of land in northern Pulaski County. This particular phase is called ‘Mammoth South.” Once completed this specific section of the project will generate about 350 megawatts of electricity.
WNDU
‘Flock’ surveillance system rolls out in South Bend with promising results
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Flock Safety has helped South Bend Police Department officers and investigators to solve at least 187 cases. “It’s shown a great success. The officers, not only patrol, but investigative wise use it every day,” said Lieutenant Kyle Dombrowski with South Bend PD. The...
Comments / 0