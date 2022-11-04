ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Murray Ledger & Times

Blackburn comes back to Bank for one night

MURRAY — A former Murray State basketball player came back home for a final time last week. Raegan Blackburn, who played four years with the Racer women and graduated in May, was back on the floor of the CFSB Center on Tuesday as a member of the Bethel Wildcats in their exhibition game with her former team. Blackburn started at a guard position.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Lodge has confidence Racers can focus on Mo. State after semis win

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Less than 24 hours after Murray State battled its way into the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament championship match, Head Coach Matt Lodge and his players were still enjoying the aftermath of Thursday’s semifinal win over host Valparaiso. However, the fifth-year Racer skipper...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

New Racer men’s team starts season tonight on road at Saint Louis

MURRAY — The moment Murray State men’s basketball fans anxiously await to arrive each season is here. Tonight, the Racers hit the hardwood for the first time in a game that counts. They have had two pre-season contests, but their game against Saint Louis will actually go into the win/loss column.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Kentucky Class 2A State Football Playoffs; Tigers survive playoff test at Butler

MORGANTOWN – In order for the Murray High Tigers to prevail in the first round of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Class 2A Playoffs opening round Friday night, they were going to have to not only beat a higher-seeded team, they were also going to beat defensive demons that have haunted them all season.
MURRAY, KY
hometownnewsnow.com

Cougars Pounce on Brickies for Sectional Title

(Hobart, IN) - New Prairie brought home a sectional football title for the second straight year Friday night. On the road at Hobart, the Cougars’ offense struck early and often, scoring all their points before halftime. A fast start has become the Cougars’ calling card. They’ve outscored opponents 91-20 in the first half of their first two playoff games.
HOBART, IN
Murray Ledger & Times

Tigers responds late to win at Butler

MORGANTOWN — Murray High quarterback 40-yard scoring run with about five minutes to go in the fourth quarter gave the Tigers a hard-fought 27-21 win over Butler County Friday night in the first round of the Kentucky Class 2A State Football Playoffs at Butler County Stadium. That score ruined...
MORGANTOWN, KY
WGN News

2 women shot and killed in NW Indiana

HOBART, Ind. — Two women were shot and killed in Hobart, Indiana Friday evening. According to police, Destiny Loreal Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad, 19, were fatally shot with multiple rounds at the 400 block of Ruta Drive around 6:24 p.m. The preliminary information to the incident is unknown at this time. Police are […]
HOBART, IN
abc57.com

How wind gusts will impact Notre Dame football and tailgating

As the Fighting Irish take on the Clemson Tigers, Notre Dame fans are taking on another beast: the wind and rain. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts up to 55 mph, with a possibility of speeds reaching up to 60 mph.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Nov. 5, 2022

Kristie Sue Frye, 70, of Springville, Tennessee, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 20220, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Nancy Thompson. Nancy Thompson, 82, of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield,...
SPRINGVILLE, TN
fox32chicago.com

Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
953wiki.com

South Bend man arrested for Robbery of local Credit Union

Suspect located and arrested following local Credit Union robbery. Madison Police Chief, John Wallace official release,. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 4:02 PM Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and the Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson Community Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery. The assailant entered...
MADISON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

New vision for former Southlake Mall anchor store

A long-vacant anchor store at Southlake Mall in Hobart could spring back to life, filled with multiple workspaces and retail kiosks. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report California-based Cubework wants to configure the Carson’s department store, which went out of business in 2018. The company acquired...
HOBART, IN
warricknews.com

Early voting available in Northwest Indiana until noon Monday

Northwest Indiana residents looking to check an item off their to-do list still have time to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday’s general election. Early voting is available Thursday, Friday, Saturday and through noon Monday at 11 sites in Lake County, seven locations in Porter County and four in LaPorte County.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Ground Broken On Next Phase Of Massive Solar Farm Project In Northern Indiana

PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. — The next phase of a massive solar farm project in northern Indiana has begun. Gov. Eric Holcomb and many stakeholders in the Mammoth solar project broke ground on the second phase of the project on Thursday; a plan to build solar panels on about 3,500 acres of land in northern Pulaski County. This particular phase is called ‘Mammoth South.” Once completed this specific section of the project will generate about 350 megawatts of electricity.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN

