Raleigh News & Observer

‘A Blow to Us’: Falcons Players Sound Off on Jaguars’ Calvin Ridley Trade

When the Atlanta Falcons traded receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars during Tuesday's trade deadline, the biggest element of surprise surrounded the timing, not the actual move itself. After earning All-Pro honors as a third-year player in 2020, Ridley never seemed comfortable in new coach Arthur Smith's offense, ultimately...
ATLANTA, GA
Otton Has NFL Coming-Out Party With Game-Winning Catch

There they were, the two most recent Super Bowl champions, battling it out in the middle of Florida on national TV. The game came down to the next-to-the-last play on a first-and-goal at the Los Angeles Rams 1, with Tom Brady calling the quarterback shots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
Falcons Haunted by Missed Opportunities in Loss vs. Chargers

After a heart-stopping win one week ago, the Atlanta Falcons found themselves in a similar situation Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers. With several missed opportunities to blame, the Falcons simply didn't make the plays when they needed ... until they did, forcing a fumble on Chargers running back Austin Ekeler when a game-winning field goal was well within reach.
ATLANTA, GA
BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code MCBET Deals Out $1000 Risk-Free Bet For Cardinals

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Arizona Cardinals face a near must-win situation on Sunday if they want to have a realistic shot at the NFL playoffs. At 3-5, the Cardinals need to win at home against the Seattle Seahawks. For those Arizonans still on the fence about making a first legal sports bet and want to put it on the Cards, BetMGM Arizona has a tremendous offer: A first bet, risk-free, up to $1,000 with the BetMGM Arizona bonus code MCBET.
ARIZONA STATE
Pregame Report: Chargers at Falcons Week 9

The Chargers and Falcons will meet Sunday for their Week 9 showdown. As the Chargers look to get back in the win column, they'll have their hands full in overcoming extensive injuries. Meanwhile, the ascending Falcons will get back running back Cordarrelle Patterson following a four week stint on injured reserve.
ATLANTA, GA
Panthers will be without a key running back Sunday against the Bengals in Cincinnati

For a second consecutive week, the Carolina Panthers will be without one of their top running backs Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Running back Chuba Hubbard will not play, the team announced Friday. Hubbard is dealing with an ankle sprain he sustained in the team’s 21-3 win over the Buccaneers. He missed last week’s 37-34 loss to Atlanta due to the same injury.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Rams RB Cam Akers Shares Side of Story: ‘I Never Asked to be Traded’

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers was back with the team for a full participation in Thursday's practice ahead of Sunday’s road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Should you travel back in time and share this news with Rams fans a week or two ago, they'd look at you like a madman.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Watch: Ref Runs Into Vikings’ Cam Bynum on Curtis Samuel’s Long TD Catch

Unfortunately for the Vikings, the referees are part of the field and part of the game. Usually they don't impact it quite this blatantly, though. Early in the third quarter of Minnesota's Week 9 game in Washington, Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a deep ball for Curtis Samuel into triple coverage. Vikings safety Camryn Bynum appeared to be in position to intercept the pass — until he was taken out by back judge Steve Patrick.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bears and Dolphins In-Game Blog: Pregame

Even though Larry Borom got over the concussion to practice Friday, it will be Riley Reiff at right tackle again according to Bears sideline reporter Mark Grote of WSCR. It doesn't make sense to throw someone out there who has been out of practice for a couple of weeks except for one Friday practice. Then again, Reiff played pretty good, according to coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
Packers-Lions Final Injury Report: Four Starters Questionable

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Why is David Bakhtiari so good?. “How long you got?” Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice. The five-time All-Pro left tackle is still struggling his way through a long and arduous comeback from a major knee injury. This week, Bakhtiari didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was limited participation on Friday. He is one of four starters who are questionable for Sunday’s game at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Rams vs. Buccaneers: Live In-Game Updates

A rematch of last season's thrilling NFC Divisional is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium Sunday, as the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) look to get back on track after slow starts to the season. The two teams will clash for the third time...
TAMPA, FL
Drake Maye strengthens case for Heisman against Virginia

Redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye has been playing at the level, if not better, than the highly-touted quarterbacks in the Heisman conversation this season. He already has a strong case to be a finalist. Coming into Saturday's game against Virginia, Maye was leading the country in touchdowns responsible for with 32. He was also tied with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud for the most passing touchdowns (29) and third in passing yards per game (333).
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Examining Why Broncos’ GM George Paton Extended Russell Wilson

During the 2022 offseason, the Denver Broncos made headlines when they acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade. Fast forward to just before the start of the 2022 season, as the Walton-Penner ownership group formally takes over. General manager George Paton finalizes a new contract extension for Wilson, giving him $165 million in guaranteed money and effectively tying the QB to the Broncos through the 2025 season.
DENVER, CO

