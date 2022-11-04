ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

slubillikens.com

Billikens Rout Dayton 4-0, Win Fifth Straight A-10 Championship Crown

Robert R. Hermann Stadium | St. Louis, Mo. •Top-seeded and 10th-ranked Saint Louis captured an unprecedented fifth consecutive Atlantic 10 Women's Soccer Championship title with a dominant 4-0 victory over second-seeded Dayton in the tournament final Sunday afternoon at Hermann Stadium. •The Billikens (20-1) claimed the league's automatic bid to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
slubillikens.com

Billikens Sweep Fordham, Win Fourth Straight

Saint Louis 3, Fordham 1 (25-18, 25-16, 26-24) Saturday, November 5, 2022 | Bronx, N.Y. (Rose Hill Gym) • Lily Welti posted a career-high 13 kills, and Saint Louis swept Fordham 3-0 Saturday afternoon in an Atlantic 10 Conference match at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y. • The Billikens...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Loyola Academy Scores On All Five First Half Possessions, Takes 49-21 Win Over Tigers In IHSA 8A Second Round Football Playoff Game

EDWARDSVILLE - Senior Jake Stearney set the tone with a 74-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and from there, Wilmette Loyola Academy scored on all five of its first-half possessions in building a 35-0 halftime lead in going on to a 49-21 win over Edwardsville in a second round game in the IHSA Class 8A football playoffs Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

Grand opening of Heaterz Chicken in downtown Kirkwood Sunday, Nov. 6

ST. LOUIS – Heaterz Chicken is bringing the authentic hot Nashville chicken sandwich experience to St. Louis. The grand opening of the local franchise’s third location is happening Sunday, November 6. It’s next to PJ’s Tavern in the heart of downtown Kirkwood. The grand opening will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day.
KIRKWOOD, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Freeburg Headed To State Volleyball Final Four

The Freeburg Midgets outlasted the Mater Day Lady Knights to win the Fairfield Super Sectional 25-13, 22-25, 25-22 to advance to next weekend’s State Final Four at Redbird Arena in Normal. They will play Elmhurst IC Catholic Friday afternoon at 1:30 as the 2nd semifinal following Genoa Kingston and Illinois Valley Central at noon.
FREEBURG, IL
FOX2now.com

Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School

Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High …. Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School. Strange twist to north county election to recall …. The Robertson Fire Protection District conflicts with a group of Hazelwood citizens who have launched a recall election against fire district directors. Family of MoDOT...
HAZELWOOD, MO
5 On Your Side

New venue, event space opens in Downtown West

ST. LOUIS — The Hawthorn, a new, multi-use event space in Downtown West, opened Thursday night. “St. Louis has a lot of great venues, and it has some really nice event spaces,” Josh Billue, owner of Marathon Live, a Nashville, Tennessee-based venue management company, said. “We kind of straddle the line between both. So ideally, we don’t take anything away from the market. We just want more shows and more events, and we thought we could provide that with this facility.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning

One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
BELLEVILLE, IL
generalaviationnews.com

Construction begins on engine run-up project at KCPS

Construction is underway at St. Louis Downtown Airport (KCPS) on a new ground engine run-up and compass calibration pad. The busiest general aviation airport in Illinois outside of Chicago, KCPS is located on 1,000 acres in Illinois just across the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis. The project includes new...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Student Life

A StL voter’s guide to November 8

With Nov. 8 just around the corner, it is almost time to head to the polls. If you live in St. Louis County, that means an easy walk over to the Athletic Complex. If you live in St. Louis City, there are plenty of polling locations near campus. And note that Missouri has changed its voter identification laws, so remember to grab the appropriate ID before you leave.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Truck stop project meeting draws dozens

Despite a rainy, cold night on Oct. 25, an informational meeting about the proposal to build a Love’s truck stop in Herculaneum brought out dozens of people, many of whom have been protesting the project at Board of Aldermen meetings. Love’s Travel Stops’ company representative Steve Walters gave a...
HERCULANEUM, MO
KMOV

Meet Webster University’s unrelated look-alikes

(KMOV) -- They grew up in the Kansas City area with so much in common, people thought they were twins. After losing contact for a few years, they were surprised to find each other again as freshmen at a college in St. Louis. Eva and Micha have the same last...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

