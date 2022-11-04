Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
No.2 Stars in supernatural defensive mode during blowout of Mooresville in opener
BEDFORD – Stranger things have happened, but not often. Perhaps supernatural forces were at work. There was no mystery why Bedford North Lawrence, ranked No.2 in Indiana, won its season opener. The horror, from Mooresville’s point of view, was how. The Stars played defense from another dimension, forcing...
readthereporter.com
Sheridan Blackhawks: Don’t stop them now!
Sheridan shines in second half of sectional championship. Sheridan ended a long sectional drought on Friday, and the Blackhawks did it running away. Class 1A No. 5-ranked Sheridan played at Hagerstown for the Sectional 45 championship, and broke free from the Tigers in the second half, pouring in 44 points to win the sectional title 75-36. The ‘Hawks thus won their first sectional since 2012 and their 20th overall.
WTHI
"I heard someone say 'Gun'" - Long-time referee reacts to Thursday's basketball incident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community is still talking about the chaos from Thursday night's basketball game. "I heard someone say, 'Gun, gun,'" Steve Morris, one of the IHSAA officials at Thursday's game. That one word would be the start of a terrifying night for students at...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 1: vs. Morehead State
• Indiana University opens its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with a matchup against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 7. • The Eagles finished 23-11 and third in the Ohio Valley Conference a season ago under seventh-year...
WANE-TV
7 area marching bands compete in state championship
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
WLFI.com
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on November 4:. Lafayette Jeff def. Crown Point, 38-28. West Lafayette def. Hanover Central, 44-17. Central Catholic def. Rochester, 24-8. Carroll def. West Central, 47-6.
insidethehall.com
Five takeaways from Indiana’s exhibition win against Saint Francis
Indiana cruised to another exhibition victory on Thursday at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers struggled defensively in the opening minutes, but easily prevailed 104-59 against Saint Francis. Here are five takeaways from the exhibition win against the Cougars:. Trayce Jackson-Davis is back. Indiana was without Jackson-Davis in Saturday’s exhibition against Marian....
readthereporter.com
‘Rocks turn tide on Millers
WESTFIELD – From their first series, it seemed like Noblesville was ready to go toe-to-toe for four quarters with Westfield in the Class 6A Sectional 4 football championship. If it weren’t for four extremely key plays that went the way of Westfield, Noblesville could have kept itself in the...
readthereporter.com
Wild & windy Westfield weekend
According to Hoosier Weather Daddy Paul Poteet, by 11 a.m. Saturday, peak wind gusts in Hamilton County were over 50 miles per hour – and we believe him! Reporter Publisher Stu Clampitt came upon this road hazard late Saturday afternoon just west of the intersection of State Road 32 and Ditch Road.
Current Publishing
DOUBLE ‘JEOPARDY!’: Fishers resident competes on iconic game show for second time this year
For as long as Sarah Snider can remember, she has tuned in at 7:30 p.m., whenever possible, and watched “Jeopardy!” from the comfort of her living room. Late last month, Snider – in the company of family and friends – watched a special episode of her favorite TV game show.
clintoncountydailynews.com
James Andrew Reed
James Andrew Reed, 64, Rossville, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Lafayette to Owen and Dellene (Bonderson) Reed. He married Marquita “Markie” Easterly McCracken on April 21, 2022. James was a 1976 graduate of Rossville High School. He worked many jobs...
WTHR
GALLERY: High winds down trees, power lines in central Indiana
A tree was taken down by high winds in Galveston, Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kent Moss.
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Planting bulbs in fall for spring blooms
INDIANAPOLIS — After clearing all the leaves that blew down this weekend, but your head fills with Thanksgiving thoughts and your task list for the winter holidays, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden has one last landscaping task this fall that he promises will pay off big this coming spring.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Strong winds cause damage, power outages in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Many across central Indiana were left without power Saturday due to a strong and quick-moving storm system that damaged trees and scattered debris. A deep low-pressure system lifted northeast out of the southern plains to the upper Midwest throughout the day. As it did, it created a strong pressure gradient, which creates strong wind gusts.
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
cohaitungchi.com
19 Romantic Getaways in Indiana for a Blissful Couples Weekend
Best Romantic Getaways in Indiana: Discover 19 Highly Recommended Places for Romantic Getaways in Southern Indiana, Indianapolis and throughout the state. Take time away from your fast-paced life and from office stresses. Relax and reconnect with the person you love most. You need that. That’s why we’ve gathered a list of the best romantic getaways in Indiana. It’s time for a relaxing, romantic weekend and these destinations can provide the perfect retreat.
cbs4indy.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
Enjoy A Magical Indoor Train Ride & Visit With Santa At This Indiana Museum
You better watch out you better not cry you better not pout because Santa Claus is coming to Indiana and he's arriving by train with all his reindeer. Between Indiana and Kentucky, there is an abundance of places you can take a holiday train ride outside. How about catching a ride with Santa indoors out of the cold? Doesn't that sound much better?!
WISH-TV
Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
