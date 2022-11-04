ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IN

readthereporter.com

Sheridan Blackhawks: Don’t stop them now!

Sheridan shines in second half of sectional championship. Sheridan ended a long sectional drought on Friday, and the Blackhawks did it running away. Class 1A No. 5-ranked Sheridan played at Hagerstown for the Sectional 45 championship, and broke free from the Tigers in the second half, pouring in 44 points to win the sectional title 75-36. The ‘Hawks thus won their first sectional since 2012 and their 20th overall.
SHERIDAN, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 1: vs. Morehead State

• Indiana University opens its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with a matchup against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 7. • The Eagles finished 23-11 and third in the Ohio Valley Conference a season ago under seventh-year...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

7 area marching bands compete in state championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on November 4:. Lafayette Jeff def. Crown Point, 38-28. West Lafayette def. Hanover Central, 44-17. Central Catholic def. Rochester, 24-8. Carroll def. West Central, 47-6.
LAFAYETTE, IN
insidethehall.com

Five takeaways from Indiana’s exhibition win against Saint Francis

Indiana cruised to another exhibition victory on Thursday at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers struggled defensively in the opening minutes, but easily prevailed 104-59 against Saint Francis. Here are five takeaways from the exhibition win against the Cougars:. Trayce Jackson-Davis is back. Indiana was without Jackson-Davis in Saturday’s exhibition against Marian....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
readthereporter.com

‘Rocks turn tide on Millers

WESTFIELD – From their first series, it seemed like Noblesville was ready to go toe-to-toe for four quarters with Westfield in the Class 6A Sectional 4 football championship. If it weren’t for four extremely key plays that went the way of Westfield, Noblesville could have kept itself in the...
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Wild & windy Westfield weekend

According to Hoosier Weather Daddy Paul Poteet, by 11 a.m. Saturday, peak wind gusts in Hamilton County were over 50 miles per hour – and we believe him! Reporter Publisher Stu Clampitt came upon this road hazard late Saturday afternoon just west of the intersection of State Road 32 and Ditch Road.
WESTFIELD, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

James Andrew Reed

James Andrew Reed, 64, Rossville, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Lafayette to Owen and Dellene (Bonderson) Reed. He married Marquita “Markie” Easterly McCracken on April 21, 2022. James was a 1976 graduate of Rossville High School. He worked many jobs...
ROSSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Planting bulbs in fall for spring blooms

INDIANAPOLIS — After clearing all the leaves that blew down this weekend, but your head fills with Thanksgiving thoughts and your task list for the winter holidays, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden has one last landscaping task this fall that he promises will pay off big this coming spring.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
atomic-ranch.com

A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem

Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cohaitungchi.com

19 Romantic Getaways in Indiana for a Blissful Couples Weekend

Best Romantic Getaways in Indiana: Discover 19 Highly Recommended Places for Romantic Getaways in Southern Indiana, Indianapolis and throughout the state. Take time away from your fast-paced life and from office stresses. Relax and reconnect with the person you love most. You need that. That’s why we’ve gathered a list of the best romantic getaways in Indiana. It’s time for a relaxing, romantic weekend and these destinations can provide the perfect retreat.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

