Sheridan shines in second half of sectional championship. Sheridan ended a long sectional drought on Friday, and the Blackhawks did it running away. Class 1A No. 5-ranked Sheridan played at Hagerstown for the Sectional 45 championship, and broke free from the Tigers in the second half, pouring in 44 points to win the sectional title 75-36. The ‘Hawks thus won their first sectional since 2012 and their 20th overall.

SHERIDAN, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO