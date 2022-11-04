Read full article on original website
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in IowaToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Iowa this monthKristen WaltersSioux City, IA
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Volunteer tutors, part-time instructors and substitute instructors to help persons learn to read, write or spell, learn math, receive high school diploma through G.E.D. program, or learn to read and write English. 494-1964. Connections Area Agency on Aging, needs volunteer drivers...
From the Archives
Married The Wrong Man: A Sioux City woman is in quite a serious predicament—she is not married to the man she thought she was. Emma B. Larson married Julus Karash when she believed she was marrying F. J. Schultz, and she lived with him for some time before discovering the mistake. Karash and F.J. Shultz are distant relatives, and Karash impersonated Schultz with the purpose of ingratiating himself into Emma Schultz’s favor and marrying her. During their time together, Karash obtained $300 from Emma Schultz and, according to her, spent it all at the gambling tables. Upon learning the truth, Larson threatened Karash with legal process, after which he left and has never returned. Larson asks the court to declare the marriage and null and void and that she be permitted to resume her maiden name of Emma B. Larson.
Andy Robak
Andy Robak of Sioux City will celebrate his 93rd birthday with a western Caribbean cruise in January. Cards may be sent to 4000 Teton Trace, Apt. G2, Sioux City, IA 51104. Andy was born on Nov. 5, 1929, in Glen Lyon, Pa. He served six years in the Air Force during the Korean War and worked 40 years for IBM and Kodak as a customer engineer.
West senior is one of Iowa's top high school musicians at All-State Music Festival
SIOUX CITY -- At this moment, much of Antonio Ferraro's time is consumed by music. Not only is the West High School senior getting ready for the annual Madrigal dinner and concert, he is also concerning himself over musical selections while applying to colleges. More immediate for Ferraro is the...
Sioux City Council to discuss new sewer treatment agreements
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council is expected to discuss new 25-year sewer treatment agreements with the city, North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff on Monday. After five deferrals, the council voted unanimously in November 2019 to terminate the existing agreements the city had with its three sister cities.
Mr. Goodfellow: Great Southern Bank
ABOUT THE DONOR: Great Southern Bank operates more than 100 offices across 13 states, including seven full-service retail banking centers in Siouxland. The bank offers a complete lineup of financial services and products. Great Southern Bank is committed to investing back into the community and seeks to help make it a better, more prosperous place to live. Our Community Matters Program serves as the foundation of our philosophy of how to strengthen our communities by leading, doing, giving and teaching.
Siouxland Cyclists fighting food insecurity with Food Bank of Siouxland
SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Cyclists will be fighting food insecurity with its fifth annual Cranksgiving, beginning at noon Saturday at the Local 33 Union Hall at 510 W. 20th St. Riders will head out at 1 p.m. and have until 3 p.m. to purchase at least four items from local grocery and convenience stores to give to the Food Bank of Siouxland.
2022 Sioux City Journal Election previews
In the run-up to Election Day, we've been previewing federal, state and local races as well as ballot initiatives across Siouxland. We put all of those stories in one easy to browse place for you. alert featured top story topical. Abortion, inflation and "preserving democracy" are top candidate issues in...
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Generally fair. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Sioux City area. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Crumb., a mom-and-pop bakery in Sioux City, finds a following
SIOUX CITY -- Jake and Lexa Hawkins took up baking as a hobby during the pandemic. They subsequently parlayed their hobby into a home-based bakery, and are now looking to move the business out of their home and into a commercial facility. Crumb. (the name of the business is stylized...
LETTER: Why is Loomis challenging his boss, Jennings?
James Loomis is challenging P.J. Jennings in the race for Woodbury County Attorney. He says in an interview that he’s doing an “amazing job.” Sheriff Chad Sheehan endorses Loomis and says that “their departments are doing a great job bringing perpetrators to trial." Loomis, an attorney in the office, says the office is prosecuting criminals and standing up for victims of crime.
Mr. Goodfellow: Guarantee Roofing
DONOR: Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. LLC. ABOUT THE DONOR: Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Co., LLC has been serving Siouxland for 95 years. The company does commercial and residential roofing, as well as siding, insulation and replacement windows, storm windows, entry doors and gutters. Copyright 2018 The Sioux...
Fire damages Le Mars residence, two occupants at home at time
LE MARS, Iowa -- An unattended candle in a basement bedroom caused a fire that damaged a Le Mars home Wednesday. Two occupants at home when the fire started evacuated safely after smoke detectors activated, and firefighters were able to rescue a dog from the flames. Le Mars Fire-Rescue was...
LETTER: Questioning the Journal endorsement of Dumkriger's opponent
The Journal wants to be “fair and balanced” so it endorsed Jeremy Dumkrieger’s agenda and said his opponent would be better at achieving that agenda because he’s a Republican, like the rest of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. There won’t be even be one dissenting...
3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $729,750
Welcome Home to 2655 Albatross - a rare one indeed- complete Mid-Oct `22. Amazing new floor plan, WKM, LLC built, with walk-out LL w\ future finish of 1257 sq ft. Enjoy the amazing views of Whispering Creek golf course from the covered concrete deck and LL patio. 2132 ranch, 3 main floor bedrooms, 2 bath and heated 3 stall garage and WOW the garage doors are so cool. Your first step into this front entry and you are stunned by the wall of windows, hardwood floors, wood beamed tray ceiling and contemporary design elements and gorgeous built-ins alongside the 74" electric fireplace. This open concept is total function and luxury all in one. There is a covered concrete deck right off the dining area which is fabulous for entertaining or enjoying that quiet cup of morning coffee. Primary suite features large walk-in closet & the luxurious bath has dbl vanity, tile walk-in shower and soaking tub. And did I mention layout? So convenient and well designed. You have got to see this one...
MINI: Would the abortion issue be a lot less contentious
THE MINI: Would the abortion issue be a lot less contentious if people acknowledged that no amount of laws can make taking an innocent life moral or right? --David Bruning, Mapleton, Iowa. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views...
Sioux City Metros girls swim team to compete at state
FORT DODGE, Iowa -- The Sioux City Metros girls swim team had a record-breaking performance Saturday afternoon at the Regional / State Qualifying Meet at Fort Dodge. The Metros finished second overall to Des Moines Dowling among the nine teams competing and will compete at the State Meet this coming Friday and Saturday.
Hartington Cedar Catholic to square off against rival Norfolk Catholic in state finals Saturday
LINCOLN — Hartington Cedar Catholic was out eating dinner Wednesday in Lincoln. Nebraska volleyball was hosting Indiana at the Devaney Sports Center, sparking a tangible goal among the group. “Wouldn't it be cool to go there?” Cedar Catholic head coach Denae Buss told her team. That's now a...
LETTER: I’m writing to support James Loomis as our next Woodbury County Attorney
I’m writing to support James Loomis as our next Woodbury County Attorney. James is an honest, hard working prosecutor who has taken almost every type of criminal case to trial. James is a team player when working with law enforcement officers, that’s why over 100 Woodbury County law enforcement officers support James. He’s a teacher, a task master to see all things are done and done correctly to take a case to trial, he’s patient and caring when working with victims of crime and members of our community.
Remsen St. Mary's to return to Iowa 8-man title game
REMSEN, Iowa – A year after coming up short of winning first state championship, Remsen St. Mary's will be returning to the UNI-Dome. The Hawks demolished Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire, 63-7, Thursday night in the 8-man quarterfinal playoff game. St. Mary's got off to a quick start, taking a 28-0 lead before...
