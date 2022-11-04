ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Feds bust 21 people in catalytic converter theft ring

(WTVO) — The U.S. Justice Department announced the arrests of 21 people belonging to a catalytic converter theft ring who reportedly made millions of dollars off the stolen car parts. According to NPR, the federal government coordinated an effort by local, state, and federal law enforcement to seize homes, bank accounts, cars, and jewelry from […]
California Woman Filed For Unemployment Benefits For Convicted Murderer, Scott Peterson

Brandy Iglesias allegedly used Scott Peterson, among other convicted killers' names, to collect more than $145,000 in benefits.Scott Peterson/ Wikimedia Commons. ABC reported that a California woman is facing charges of using the names of convicted killers to collect more than $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. It is a small part of the $20 billion unemployment benefits scam during the COVID-19 pandemic.
$1 Billion Worth of Meth Found Inside a Shipment of Coconut Water

Hong Kong customs officials intercepted 1.8 metric tons of liquid methamphetamine—the largest meth seizure in the city’s history—hidden inside cartons of coconut water. The shipment, which is thought to have originated in South America and arrived from Mexico en route to Australia, was stopped on Oct. 23 based on intelligence from Australian police officers in Mexico, according to a statement released over the weekend.
$402,000 of liquid meth found hidden inside condom-filled pumpkins

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KVEO) — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized 44 pounds of liquid meth that was hidden inside of condoms packaged within pumpkins. On Tuesday, officers with CBP Office of Field Operations at a port of entry in Eagle Pass, Texas, encountered a 2012 Ford Escape arriving from Mexico, a news release from CBP stated.
Teenager caught with 40 pounds of meth during traffic stop, deputies say

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. — A California teenager is facing charges after investigators said he was stopped while driving a car filled with 40 pounds of drugs. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, identifying the suspect only as a 17-year-old Fontana resident. Investigators said that deputies on patrol conducted a traffic stop on Nov. 1 at 3:20 p.m. and pulled over a 2006 Honda Accord for vehicle code violations.
Suspects Who Allegedly Stole $9 Million Of Meat Were Just Arrested

One '80s fast-food commercial famously questioned, "Where's the beef?" Now, a recent heist has detectives seeking to solve a similar meat mystery. According to a recent report, a group of alleged thieves recently drove away with millions of dollars worth of meat that could have made its way to your table. Interestingly, these particular suspects might be thawing out for a long time behind bars.
Police warning of new scam involving fake letter from Walmart, money orders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local police in the South Hills are warning residents of a new scam that's popped up involving letters and checks made to look like they're coming from Walmart.Whitehall Police say the scam consists of residents receiving a letter that looks like it's from Walmart, along with a check for $3,800.In that letter, the recipient is asked to complete a survey and purchase three money orders, each worth $1,000, and then send a text message to a phone number. Police say this is a scam and that if you receive a letter like this, you should throw it away. 
