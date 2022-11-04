Read full article on original website
Over A Dozen People Busted In Million Dollar Car Theft Ring In Florida
Miami-Dade police have arrested more than a dozen people who are believed to be connected with a Florida car theft ring. The grand theft arrests come after months of investigating. Miami-Dade Det. Luis Sierra said they began receiving call from the Sea Port Operations detectives about cars being shipped out of the state.
Feds bust 21 people in catalytic converter theft ring
(WTVO) — The U.S. Justice Department announced the arrests of 21 people belonging to a catalytic converter theft ring who reportedly made millions of dollars off the stolen car parts. According to NPR, the federal government coordinated an effort by local, state, and federal law enforcement to seize homes, bank accounts, cars, and jewelry from […]
More than 300,000 fentanyl pills seized in federal bust connected to 3 major drug trafficking groups
A total of 17 people with cartel connections are facing federal charges following the seizure of hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills and more than a thousand pounds of methamphetamine, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington.
Ex-Yale employee stole $40M for cars and real estate, feds say. She’s prison-bound
An anonymous tip sent to officials warned of suspicious activity, according to local reports.
Police in wealthy Chicago suburb take down $7.5M theft ring allegedly stealing and reselling retail items
Wilmette police have taken down a Chicago-area theft ring accused of stealing $7.5 million worth of goods and reselling them. Eight suspects were arrested.
Trial begins for Capitol Police officer accused of warning rioter to take down incriminating info
WASHINGTON — The trial of a former U.S. Capitol Police officer charged in the Jan. 6 riot began Tuesday with jurors set to decide whether his Facebook message warning a rioter to remove information from a public post amount to obstruction of a federal grand jury. On Jan. 7,...
Owner of car buried at Bay Area mansion had reported it stolen, collected $87,000 insurance payout
The Atherton home's former owner, who had a history of murder and insurance fraud cases, reported the Mercedes-Benz stolen in 1992, San Mateo County's district attorney said.
Washington Examiner
More than 300 MS-13 gang members arrested at southern border in fiscal year '22
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested more than 300 MS-13 gang members who attempted to sneak into the United States from Mexico in the government's fiscal year 2022, according to new federal data. Federal law enforcement agents who work in the largely unfenced area between vehicular ports of entry on the...
California Woman Filed For Unemployment Benefits For Convicted Murderer, Scott Peterson
Brandy Iglesias allegedly used Scott Peterson, among other convicted killers' names, to collect more than $145,000 in benefits.Scott Peterson/ Wikimedia Commons. ABC reported that a California woman is facing charges of using the names of convicted killers to collect more than $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. It is a small part of the $20 billion unemployment benefits scam during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alaskan Teen Shoots Brown Bear in His Yard, Calls Police to Face Charges
Wildlife Troopers in Alaska have officially ended their investigation into the shooting of a brown bear. The bear was killed by a 16-year-old in a Sitka neighborhood early on Wednesday morning. Shortly after midnight on Oct. 12, Sitka police received a call from a young man who said he shot...
$1 Billion Worth of Meth Found Inside a Shipment of Coconut Water
Hong Kong customs officials intercepted 1.8 metric tons of liquid methamphetamine—the largest meth seizure in the city’s history—hidden inside cartons of coconut water. The shipment, which is thought to have originated in South America and arrived from Mexico en route to Australia, was stopped on Oct. 23 based on intelligence from Australian police officers in Mexico, according to a statement released over the weekend.
Mother, son arrested after underground bunker filled with illegal drugs, weapons found in Arizona
WADDELL, Ariz. — A mother and her adult son were arrested after deputies discovered an underground bunker filled with illegal drugs, weapons and more at an RV storage facility in Waddell, Arizona. According to a news release from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the fraud unit on Tuesday served...
Man Shoots Former Boss Dead Over Typo On His Paycheck: Police
Employers refused to issue a new paycheck unless he returned the one with the typo, which the employee had ripped up in frustration.
$402,000 of liquid meth found hidden inside condom-filled pumpkins
EAGLE PASS, Texas (KVEO) — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized 44 pounds of liquid meth that was hidden inside of condoms packaged within pumpkins. On Tuesday, officers with CBP Office of Field Operations at a port of entry in Eagle Pass, Texas, encountered a 2012 Ford Escape arriving from Mexico, a news release from CBP stated.
Teenager caught with 40 pounds of meth during traffic stop, deputies say
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. — A California teenager is facing charges after investigators said he was stopped while driving a car filled with 40 pounds of drugs. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, identifying the suspect only as a 17-year-old Fontana resident. Investigators said that deputies on patrol conducted a traffic stop on Nov. 1 at 3:20 p.m. and pulled over a 2006 Honda Accord for vehicle code violations.
Suspects Who Allegedly Stole $9 Million Of Meat Were Just Arrested
One '80s fast-food commercial famously questioned, "Where's the beef?" Now, a recent heist has detectives seeking to solve a similar meat mystery. According to a recent report, a group of alleged thieves recently drove away with millions of dollars worth of meat that could have made its way to your table. Interestingly, these particular suspects might be thawing out for a long time behind bars.
Man buying MetroCard at BK subway station drops wallet with $1K cash, thief snatches it
Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a man of his wallet after it fell on the floor while he was buying a MetroCard in Brooklyn last month.
Department of Justice announces 21 arrests in takedown of nationwide catalytic converter theft ring
The Department of Justice announced the takedown of a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring, charging 21 people in California and Oklahoma.
Police warning of new scam involving fake letter from Walmart, money orders
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local police in the South Hills are warning residents of a new scam that's popped up involving letters and checks made to look like they're coming from Walmart.Whitehall Police say the scam consists of residents receiving a letter that looks like it's from Walmart, along with a check for $3,800.In that letter, the recipient is asked to complete a survey and purchase three money orders, each worth $1,000, and then send a text message to a phone number. Police say this is a scam and that if you receive a letter like this, you should throw it away.
Hertz rental car company make horror discovery after customer returns vehicle leading to arrest
A SHOCKING discovery was made at a major US international airport when a man returned his rental car. The company found a toddler, less than two years old, “scared and hot” in the automobile. The child was left in the car for around 45 minutes by her grandfather,...
