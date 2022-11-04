Local Sports: Mason pulls upset, will play SMCC for district title

SAND CREEK – Kim Rector might not be able to get out of this job.

The Erie Mason graduate spent nine years as the junior varsity volleyball coach at her alma mater, then another nine years as the varsity coach.

Photo Gallery: Erie Mason vs. Blissfield volleyball

She took four years off before returning to coach the eighth-grade team with Brenda Radabaugh seven years ago.

She was perfectly happy in that role, but the Eagles needed someone to take over as interim coach for the varsity a few weeks ago.

She and Radabaugh agreed to fill in along with junior varsity coach Mollie Miller.

That coaching trio worked some magic Thursday night as the Eagles rose up to upset Blissfield, the sixth-ranked team in the state, 25-23, 16-25, 15-25, 25-23, 18-16 in the semifinals of the Division 3 district at Sand Creek.

“That’s what they’re telling me,” Rector said with a laugh when asked about returning as full-time varsity coach next season. “But I’m ready to retire after 30 years of teaching.”

Rector, Radabaugh and Miller taught Mason’s varsity squad a lot in a couple of weeks.

Rector said the lessons have been simple.

“We noticed the girls had some strengths the last couple of weeks,” she said. “In practice, we encouraged them to try different things. Other teams learn what you do. You have to try new things.”

The new things worked Thursday against Blissfield.

“The girls played consistent,” Rector said. “We’re trying to play smarter, not harder. They are doing really smart things and they believe in each other. They honestly believed we could win tonight.

“They did a great job of lifting each other up.”

The lifting up was never more important than the fifth set when the Eagles were down 14-11.

“Incredible team effort,” Rector said.

Angela Sweeney had a big night with 18 kills and 22 digs, Beth Sweeney added 17 kills, Cam Zaleski 24 digs, Jayanna Willits 10 digs and Brooklyn Langenderfer 38 assists.

"While we are disappointed with the outcome, I hope it doesn't overshadow what a phenomenal season we have enjoyed this year," said Blissfield coach Annica Miller. "We ended our run 50-5-1. I am so proud of how far our team has come and how much we have grown."

Mason will play St. Mary Catholic Central in the district finals at 11 a.m. Saturday.

SMCC (36-6) beat Adrian Madison 25-8, 25-12, 25-15 in the other semifinal.

Mackenzie Niedermeyer (32 assists, 7 aces), Jessica Costlow (22 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces), Mckenna Payne (10 digs), Raelyn Turner (5 digs), Ashley Ruhlig (4 digs), Jillian Anderson (6 kills), Madeline Dettling (3 kills), and Lauren Conant (3 kills) led the Kestrels.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Bedford tops Monroe again

TRENTON – Bedford beat Monroe for the fifth time this season, winning 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 Thursday in the semifinals of the Division 1 district at Trenton.

“We played pretty well,” Bedford coach Jodi Manore said of her 49-11-2 squad. “Our serve receive was good and our hitting was good from three or four players. They hung with a while.”

Serve receive has been a problem at times for the Mules, but they were successful on 47 of 51 attempts (92.1 percent) against Monroe with Kaylin Schroeder going 14-for-14, Taylor Destatte 11-for-11m and Rylee Haberland 13-for-14.

Victoria Gray hit .800 with 8 kills. Kadie Morse (.445), Macy Madalinski (.368), and Jaelyn Hall (.333) logged 10 kills each. Kaylin Schroeder racked up 32 assists and 15 digs, Gray 7 blocks, Destatte 14 digs and 18 points, Haberland 14 digs, and Alivia Brown 13 digs.

Bedford takes on Woodhaven in the finals at 4 p.m. Friday.

Flat Rock in finals

GROSSE ILE – Flat Rock will play for the championship of the Division 2 district at Grosse Ile at 6 p.m. Friday after knocking off Taylor Prep 25-16, 25-17, 25-16 Thursday.

“It was a good night for us,” Flat Rock coach Mackenzie Kaiser said. “We’ve been working on some new things. We tried a new lineup and it worked out for us.”

Maddie Stager (11 kills, 3 digs), Alexis Knight (17 assists, 4 aces, 3 kills), and Makayla Bunce (7 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs, 1 block) led the 13-14 Rams.

Riverview beat Grosse Ile 25-17, 25-18, 25-17 in the other semifinal.

“We’ve been watching a lot of film on them,” Kaiser said. “It will be a very competitive match.”

Summerfield advances

PETERSBURG – Summerfield will get to play for the championship of the Division 4 district it is hosting after beating Morenci 25-23, 25-22, 26-24 in the semifinals Thursday.

Addison Ciacelli (2 aces, 5 kills, 12 digs, 36 assists), Ava Fisher (13 points, 4 aces, 6 digs), Kyra Horak (11 serves, 5 aces, 11 digs), Kailee LaPlante (12 kills), Mia Miller (8 kills), Megan Pease (6 kills, 7 blocks), and Julia Fietz (10 kills, 10 digs, 2 blocks) led the Bulldogs. Summerfield takes on top-ranked Lenawee Christian in Friday’s 5 p.m. final.

“Morenci played tough tonight, but I’m proud of how the girls responded,” Summerfield coach Dawn Perry said. “We are excited to head into the district finals against Lenawee Christian with a lot of energy and intensity.”

PREP FOOTBALL

Dundee, Ida each get two

BLISSFIELD – Braiden Whitaker (receiver) and Brayden Ratliff (offensive line, specialist) of Dundee, and Jackson Wertenberger (offensive line) and Zach Lindsay (defensive end) of Ida have been named first team All-Lenawee County Athletic Association.

Second-team choices were Nathan Miller, Jeremiah Hoffman and Max Buschmann of Ida, and Whitaker, Ryan Zanger, Evan Imo, and Jacob Fenbert of Dundee.

Trey Parker of Dundee and the Ida trio of Miller, Luke Levicki and Kirby Carsten received honorable mention.

PREP SOCCER

Ida’s Schmitz unanimous

BLISSFIELD – Evan Schmitz was a unanimous choice for the All-Lenawee County Athletic Association team selected by league coaches.

He was joined on the first team by fellow Blue Streaks Grantham Nelson, Dustin Holycross, and Dylan Holycross. Jaxon Bolster and Titus Benson made the second team.

Ida shared the league championship with Clinton.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Local Sports: Mason pulls upset, will play SMCC for district title